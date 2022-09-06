Heading 3

Shilpa Shetty loves one-shoulder outfits

Neenaz Akhtar

SEPT 06, 2022

 Fashion

Image: Shilpa Shetty Instagram

A fan of the one-shoulder neckline, Shilpa Shetty surely knows how to exude oomph in dazzling outfits

Charming As Always 

Image: Shilpa Shetty Instagram

In this one-shoulder sparkly mini dress, she looked like a glitzy disco star!

Party Ready

Image: Shilpa Shetty Instagram

For a photoshoot, she was all decked up in a one-shoulder Sebastian Gunawan gown that bore shimmery silver details all over

Shimmer & Shine

Image: Shilpa Shetty Instagram

The Dhadkan star took things up a notch in a one-shoulder pink gown featuring multi-layered ruffles and a thigh-high slit on the side

Pretty In Pink 

Image: Shilpa Shetty Instagram 

She looked like a million bucks as she posed in a metallic one-shoulder jumpsuit

Metallic Affair 

Image: Shilpa Shetty Instagram 

Her bright and bold look featuring a one-shoulder hot pink gown with thigh-high slit grabs all eyeballs

Bold Hues 

Image: Shilpa Shetty Instagram 

Modish In A Saree

She aced the Indo-western fashion in a bright sunshine yellow quirky outfit that was a mix of a saree and a jumpsuit

Image: Shilpa Shetty Instagram 

She rocked a printed green co-ord set featuring a one-shoulder kurta and a sharara

High On Glamour 

Image: Shilpa Shetty Instagram

Shilpa looked pristine in a one-shoulder Shivan and Narresh number and a pair of bright neon heels

Vision In White 

Image: Shilpa Shetty Instagram

The actress looked vacay ready as she posed in a one-shoulder red dress with hues of yellow

Vacay Ready 

THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: Ananya Panday’s off-duty style

Click Here