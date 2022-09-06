Heading 3
Shilpa Shetty loves one-shoulder outfits
Neenaz Akhtar
SEPT 06, 2022
Fashion
Image: Shilpa Shetty Instagram
A fan of the one-shoulder neckline, Shilpa Shetty surely knows how to exude oomph in dazzling outfits
Charming As Always
Image: Shilpa Shetty Instagram
In this one-shoulder sparkly mini dress, she looked like a glitzy disco star!
Party Ready
Image: Shilpa Shetty Instagram
For a photoshoot, she was all decked up in a one-shoulder Sebastian Gunawan gown that bore shimmery silver details all over
Shimmer & Shine
Image: Shilpa Shetty Instagram
The Dhadkan star took things up a notch in a one-shoulder pink gown featuring multi-layered ruffles and a thigh-high slit on the side
Pretty In Pink
Image: Shilpa Shetty Instagram
She looked like a million bucks as she posed in a metallic one-shoulder jumpsuit
Metallic Affair
Image: Shilpa Shetty Instagram
Her bright and bold look featuring a one-shoulder hot pink gown with thigh-high slit grabs all eyeballs
Bold Hues
Image: Shilpa Shetty Instagram
Modish In A Saree
She aced the Indo-western fashion in a bright sunshine yellow quirky outfit that was a mix of a saree and a jumpsuit
Image: Shilpa Shetty Instagram
She rocked a printed green co-ord set featuring a one-shoulder kurta and a sharara
High On Glamour
Image: Shilpa Shetty Instagram
Shilpa looked pristine in a one-shoulder Shivan and Narresh number and a pair of bright neon heels
Vision In White
Image: Shilpa Shetty Instagram
The actress looked vacay ready as she posed in a one-shoulder red dress with hues of yellow
Vacay Ready
