Fashion
Neenaz Akhtar
MAR 14, 2022
Shilpa Shetty in modish co-ord sets
Racy Athleisure Set
Shilpa gave a sexy spin to the athleisure style as she picked out a coordinated set featuring a pastel green crop top and matching sweatpants
Image: Shilpa Shetty instagram
She looked like a ray of sunshine in this yellow taffeta pantsuit with dramatic sleeves and train by Gauri & Nainika
Image: Shilpa Shetty instagram
Experimental Pantsuit
For a fusion of casual and formal style, the diva clubbed a solid black tank top with a striped black and white co-ord set
Image: Pinkvilla
Fusion Set
Her yellow off-shoulder blouse paired with a long maxi skirt featuring the same prints as the top is a fresh take on ethnic sets
Fresh Take On Ethnic Outfits
Image: Shilpa Shetty instagram
She took things up a notch in a muted orange blazer set featuring high-waist flared pants, a crop top, and a long shrug
Every Bit Contemporary
Image: Dimple Belani-Thadani instagram
Her groovy party look in a ruched green skirt and a matching satin blouse makes her stand out
Party-ready In Green Co-ord
Image: Shilpa Shetty instagram
She then brought the best of both worlds to the table as she sported a velvet blue Reeti Arneja co-ord with minimal tie-dye prints
Velvet Blues
Image: Shilpa Shetty instagram
Shilpa served us with a beautiful sartorial moment as she posed in a white and pink co-ord set featuring the zig-zag dabu print
Sartorial Queen In Pink & White
Image: Shilpa Shetty instagram
She oozed major boss lady vibes in her mustard yellow pants and blazer set
Boss Lady Look
Image: Shilpa Shetty instagram
Playful and comfy, her tie-dye pink and white satin co-ord set is a fun way to sport two pieces
Playful In A Satin Co-ord
Image: Pinkvilla
