Neenaz Akhtar

MAR 14, 2022

Shilpa Shetty in modish co-ord sets

Racy Athleisure Set

Shilpa gave a sexy spin to the athleisure style as she picked out a coordinated set featuring a pastel green crop top and matching sweatpants

Image: Shilpa Shetty instagram

She looked like a ray of sunshine in this yellow taffeta pantsuit with dramatic sleeves and train by Gauri & Nainika

Image: Shilpa Shetty instagram

Experimental Pantsuit

For a fusion of casual and formal style, the diva clubbed a solid black tank top with a striped black and white co-ord set

Image: Pinkvilla 

Fusion Set

Her yellow off-shoulder blouse paired with a long maxi skirt featuring the same prints as the top is a fresh take on ethnic sets

Fresh Take On Ethnic Outfits

Image: Shilpa Shetty instagram

She took things up a notch in a muted orange blazer set featuring high-waist flared pants, a crop top, and a long shrug

Every Bit Contemporary

Image: Dimple Belani-Thadani instagram

Her groovy party look in a ruched green skirt and a matching satin blouse makes her stand out

Party-ready In Green Co-ord

Image: Shilpa Shetty instagram

She then brought the best of both worlds to the table as she sported a velvet blue Reeti Arneja co-ord with minimal tie-dye prints

Velvet Blues

Image: Shilpa Shetty instagram

Shilpa served us with a beautiful sartorial moment as she posed in a white and pink co-ord set featuring the zig-zag dabu print

Sartorial Queen In Pink & White

Image: Shilpa Shetty instagram

She oozed major boss lady vibes in her mustard yellow pants and blazer set

Boss Lady Look

Image: Shilpa Shetty instagram

Playful and comfy, her tie-dye pink and white satin co-ord set is a fun way to sport two pieces

Playful In A Satin Co-ord

Image: Pinkvilla

