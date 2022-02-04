Fashion
Neenaz Akhtar
FEB 04, 2022
Shilpa Shetty in monochrome outfits
Heading 3
Pink Affair
Shilpa romanced with the pink shade in a satin maxi dress bearing a cut-out in the midriff and a collar around her neck
Image: Shilpa Shetty instagram
For a dazzling desi look, she picked out a monochrome maroon saree and a matching blouse with cape sleeves
Image: Shilpa Shetty instagram
Monotone Maroon
Taking the monochrome route again, she draped a bright orange double pallu saree featuring a front slit and a light orange faux leather belt
Image: Shilpa Shetty instagram
Bright Orange Saree
To celebrate the birthday of sister Shamita, she picked out a tangerine-hued midi dress with strappy sleeves and ruffle details
Video: Pinkvilla
Peppy Orange
Taking things up a notch, she went all-out in a heavily ruffled pink dress from Tran Hung
Image: Shilpa Shetty instagram
Pretty Pink
She glammed things up in a neon green jumpsuit with an off-shoulder design on one side and a dramatic puff sleeve on the other
Image: Shilpa Shetty instagram
Neon Punch
Going all out in head-to-toe red, she looked stunning in a bright red ruched dress and a pair of strappy red heels
Image: Shilpa Shetty instagram
Ravishing In Red
Her mustard yellow sequined dress is another evidence of her love for monochrome dressing!
Image: Shilpa Shetty instagram
Jazzy In Monochrome
Not only sarees and dresses, Shilpa likes to keep her formal fits colour coordinated too
Image: Shilpa Shetty instagram
Colour Coordinated Pantsuit
And once in a while, she likes to pick out a monotone jumpsuit in soft hues and this one serves proof!
Image: Shilpa Shetty instagram
Soft-hued Jumpsuit
Click Here
THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: Genelia & Riteish Deshmukh love story