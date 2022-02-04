Fashion

Neenaz Akhtar

FEB 04, 2022

Shilpa Shetty in monochrome outfits

Pink Affair

Shilpa romanced with the pink shade in a satin maxi dress bearing a cut-out in the midriff and a collar around her neck

Image: Shilpa Shetty instagram

For a dazzling desi look, she picked out a monochrome maroon saree and a matching blouse with cape sleeves

Image: Shilpa Shetty instagram

Monotone Maroon

Taking the monochrome route again, she draped a bright orange double pallu saree featuring a front slit and a light orange faux leather belt

Image: Shilpa Shetty instagram

Bright Orange Saree

To celebrate the birthday of sister Shamita, she picked out a tangerine-hued midi dress with strappy sleeves and ruffle details

Video: Pinkvilla

Peppy Orange

Taking things up a notch, she went all-out in a heavily ruffled pink dress from Tran Hung

Image: Shilpa Shetty instagram

Pretty Pink

She glammed things up in a neon green jumpsuit with an off-shoulder design on one side and a dramatic puff sleeve on the other

Image: Shilpa Shetty instagram

Neon Punch

Going all out in head-to-toe red, she looked stunning in a bright red ruched dress and a pair of strappy red heels

Image: Shilpa Shetty instagram

Ravishing In Red

Her mustard yellow sequined dress is another evidence of her love for monochrome dressing!

Image: Shilpa Shetty instagram

Jazzy In Monochrome

Not only sarees and dresses, Shilpa likes to keep her formal fits colour coordinated too

Image: Shilpa Shetty instagram

Colour Coordinated Pantsuit

And once in a while, she likes to pick out a monotone jumpsuit in soft hues and this one serves proof!

Image: Shilpa Shetty instagram 

Soft-hued Jumpsuit

