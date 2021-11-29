Shilpa Shetty in one shoulder outfits

NOV 29, 2021

Metallic Affair

Shilpa looked like a Goddess as she posed in a metallic one-shoulder jumpsuit

(Image: Shilpa Shetty Instagram) 

Lady In Pink 

She looked resplendent in a one-shoulder hot pink gown with a thigh-high slit

(Image: Shilpa Shetty Instagram)

Modish Saree

She wore a sunshine yellow quirky outfit that was a mixture of a saree & a jumpsuit

(Image: Shilpa Shetty Instagram)

Green Glamour

Shilpa chose a printed green set featuring a one-shoulder kurta and a sharara

(Image: Shilpa Shetty Instagram) 

Vacay Ready

The actress looked vacay ready as she posed in a one shoulder red dress

(Image: Shilpa Shetty Instagram)

It Was All Yellow

Dressed in a one-shoulder yellow gown, Shilpa looked chic and stylish

(Image: Shilpa Shetty Instagram) 

Vision In White 

Shilpa looked pristine in a one-shoulder white dress teamed with bright neon heels

(Image: Shilpa Shetty Instagram) 

Traditional With An Edge 

She wore a lehenga paired with a one-shoulder blouse, with an asymmetrical drape

(Image: Shilpa Shetty Instagram)

Beach Mode On

Shilpa also opted for the one-shoulder route with her beachwear

(Image: Shilpa Shetty Instagram)

Orange Candy

Dressed in an orange one-shoulder cut-out gown, Shilpa looked magical

(Image: Shilpa Shetty Instagram)

