Shilpa Shetty in one shoulder outfits
NOV 29, 2021
Metallic Affair
Shilpa looked like a Goddess as she posed in a metallic one-shoulder jumpsuit
(Image: Shilpa Shetty Instagram)
Lady In Pink
She looked resplendent in a one-shoulder hot pink gown with a thigh-high slit
(Image: Shilpa Shetty Instagram)
Modish Saree
She wore a sunshine yellow quirky outfit that was a mixture of a saree & a jumpsuit
(Image: Shilpa Shetty Instagram)
Green Glamour
Shilpa chose a printed green set featuring a one-shoulder kurta and a sharara
(Image: Shilpa Shetty Instagram)
Vacay Ready
The actress looked vacay ready as she posed in a one shoulder red dress
(Image: Shilpa Shetty Instagram)
It Was All Yellow
Dressed in a one-shoulder yellow gown, Shilpa looked chic and stylish
(Image: Shilpa Shetty Instagram)
Vision In White
Shilpa looked pristine in a one-shoulder white dress teamed with bright neon heels
(Image: Shilpa Shetty Instagram)
Traditional With An Edge
She wore a lehenga paired with a one-shoulder blouse, with an asymmetrical drape
(Image: Shilpa Shetty Instagram)
Beach Mode On
Shilpa also opted for the one-shoulder route with her beachwear
(Image: Shilpa Shetty Instagram)
Orange Candy
Dressed in an orange one-shoulder cut-out gown, Shilpa looked magical
(Image: Shilpa Shetty Instagram)
