EXPERIMENTS WITH SAREES
Shilpa Shetty’s August 25, 2021
Shilpa Shetty decked up in a muted blue saree by Mayyur Girotra Couture that bore embroidery in red on the pallu.
Her retro glam look in a black and white polka dot saree was amped up with an apt 80’s hairdo and makeup
While the sheer white saree looked elegant on Shilpa, the balloon sleeve dramatic blouse changed the game to another level and we loved it!
Shilpa hopped on to the sequin trend earlier this year donning a sequin embellished glittery saree by Akanksha Gajria
Her Fuschia pink ruffle saree bore designer Ridhi Mehra’s signature style and looked every bit princessy
Her regal look in a red silk saree by Masaba gupta has our heart! Shilpa left us stunned with heavy-duty jewellery and minimal makeup
For handloom day, Shilpa wore a stunning violet saree featuring zari embroidery and teamed it with a pink high neck sleeveless blouse and looked mesmerising in it!
The modern-day saree by Amit Aggarwal bore ivory sheer ruffles and was draped over a halter neck blouse in a matching ivory hue.
Shilpa styled a simple collared peplum top that was turned into a blouse with her grey Punit Balana saree proving that she is the queen of experimenting with sarees
