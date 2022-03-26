Beauty
Shilpa Shetty’s skincare routine
Cleansing before bed
Image: Shilpa Shetty Instagram
Shilpa cleanses her face thoroughly and gets rid of every trace of makeup before going to bed
She uses a mix of pure coconut oil with olive oil or baby oil and applies it all over her face. Once the makeup melts, she wipes it off with cotton wool
Image: Shilpa Shetty Instagram
DIY Oil Cleanser
She strongly believes that you must moisturise before you apply your makeup
Moisturise
Image: Shilpa Shetty Instagram
Shilpa starts her day with a glass of warm water, with two amlas (vitamin C) squeezed in which is great for hair & skin
Image: Shilpa Shetty Instagram
Internal Hydration
SPF = Hero
Video: Shilpa Shetty Instagram
She absolutely does not step out of the house without a generous layer of sunscreen on her face and body
Image: Shilpa Shetty Instagram
Sunscreen At Home
She even wears sunscreen at home to shield her skin from the sun rays that may penetrate through the glass windows
Image: Shilpa Shetty Instagram
Shilpa does not use a lot of skincare products and tries to keep her skin healthy by relying on a few good products
Minimal Skincare
Image: Shilpa Shetty Instagram
She washes her face twice a day with a mild face wash in order to keep the dirt and grime away
Washing Your Face
Video: Shilpa Shetty Instagram
She practices at least 30 minutes of yoga each day. Practising yoga regularly improves skin texture and quality by promoting blood circulation in the face
Yoga
