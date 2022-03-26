Beauty

Shilpa Shetty’s skincare routine

Cleansing before bed

Image: Shilpa Shetty Instagram

Shilpa cleanses her face thoroughly and gets rid of every trace of makeup before going to bed

She uses a mix of pure coconut oil with olive oil or baby oil and applies it all over her face. Once the makeup melts, she wipes it off with cotton wool

Image: Shilpa Shetty Instagram

DIY Oil Cleanser

She strongly believes that you must moisturise before you apply your makeup

Moisturise

Image: Shilpa Shetty Instagram

Shilpa starts her day with a glass of warm water, with two amlas (vitamin C) squeezed in which is great for hair & skin

Image: Shilpa Shetty Instagram

Internal Hydration

SPF = Hero

Video: Shilpa Shetty Instagram

She absolutely does not step out of the house without a generous layer of sunscreen on her face and body

Image: Shilpa Shetty Instagram

Sunscreen At Home

She even wears sunscreen at home to shield her skin from the sun rays that may penetrate through the glass windows

Image: Shilpa Shetty Instagram

Shilpa does not use a lot of skincare products and tries to keep her skin healthy by relying on a few good products

Minimal Skincare

Image: Shilpa Shetty Instagram

She washes her face twice a day with a mild face wash in order to keep the dirt and grime away

Washing Your Face

Video: Shilpa Shetty Instagram

She practices at least 30 minutes of yoga each day. Practising yoga regularly improves skin texture and quality by promoting blood circulation in the face

Yoga

