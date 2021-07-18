Shilpa Shetty in sequin outfits
JULY
18 2021
Shilpa Shetty Kundra proved age is just a number looking like an absolute diva in the one-shouldered cut out sequin dress from the label Neetu Rohra
She danced to her iconic song donning glittery golden sequin pants giving us the 70’s disco vibes
Her sequin embellished bright yellow georgette sharara set is worth Rs 98k and looked stunning in all ways
Shilpa ditched accessories and shined like a diamond in her sequin saree by designer Akanksha Gajria
She wore a violet sequin mini skirt from House of CB and teamed it with a white shirt looking sporty and elegant
The diva proved to be a front runner in style stakes sporting shimmery mustard yellow and black gown with tassel details all over
Looking straight out of a fairytale, Shilpa blew our mind in a mermaid cut sequin gown
Mixing the silhouette of the gown with a sari drape, her marron desi avatar bore subtle sequin details on the skirt and dupatta
Her nude tonal saree not saree style stole everyone’s heart and we could spot Disha Patani admiring her in the backdrop
Stunning us with yet another sequin number, Shipa sported a maroon gown that featured a plunging V neckline and styled it up with minimal jewellery
