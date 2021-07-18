Shilpa Shetty in sequin outfits


JULY
18 2021

Shilpa Shetty Kundra proved age is just a number looking like an absolute diva in the one-shouldered cut out sequin dress from the label Neetu Rohra

She danced to her iconic song donning glittery golden sequin pants giving us the 70’s disco vibes

Her sequin embellished bright yellow georgette sharara set is worth Rs 98k and looked stunning in all ways

Shilpa ditched accessories and shined like a diamond in her sequin saree by designer Akanksha Gajria

She wore a violet sequin mini skirt from House of CB and teamed it with a white shirt looking sporty and elegant

The diva proved to be a front runner in style stakes sporting shimmery mustard yellow and black gown with tassel details all over

Looking straight out of a fairytale, Shilpa blew our mind in a mermaid cut sequin gown

Mixing the silhouette of the gown with a sari drape, her marron desi avatar bore subtle sequin details on the skirt and dupatta

Her nude tonal saree not saree style stole everyone’s heart and we could spot Disha Patani admiring her in the backdrop

Stunning us with yet another sequin number, Shipa sported a maroon gown that featured a plunging V neckline and styled it up with minimal jewellery

For more fashion updates, check out Pinkvilla.com
Click Here