NEENAZ AKHTAR

AUTHOR

Nov 22, 2021

Shilpa Shetty in shades of yellow

FASHION

In a yellow sharara ensemble that included a balloon-sleeve blouse, embroidered dupatta and a belt, Shilpa looked like a desi patakha!

Sharara ensemble

Image: Shilpa Shetty Instagram

Glowing like the golden hour, she looked breathtaking in a yellow concept saree from Qbik

Concept saree

Image: Shilpa Shetty Instagram

For one of her promo looks, she was decked up in a form-fitting sunshine yellow Alex Perry number

Dramatic yellow outfit

Image: Shilpa Shetty Instagram

For a contemporary desi look,she picked out an mustard yellow draped georgette anarkali dress with flared sleeves and flutting details on the bodice

Anarkali dress

Image: Shilpa Shetty Instagram

To keep her traditional look on point, Shilpa Shetty picked out a yellow sharara set doused in intricate mirror work

Mirror-work sharara

Video: Shilpa Shetty Instagram

To attend the reality show ‘Super Dancer Chapter 4’, she wore a mustard-yellow one-shoulder gown with a form-fitting silhouette

All yellow Metallic gown

Image: Sanjana Batra Instagram 

Giving us a cue on how to include the bold yellow shade in a power-dressing wardrobe, Shilpa picked out a crisp yellow pantsuit with button detailings

Yellow pantsuit

Image: Sanjana Batra Instagram 

In a bright yellow Arpita Mehta lehenga, she showed us how to keep things fresh and summery!

Yellow lehenga

Image: Sanjana Batra Instagram

She stole the show in a bright yellow dhoti saree that came with a matching one-shoulder blouse and an oversized embellished belt

Yellow pant saree

Image: Sanjana Batra Instagram

She added a pop of colour to her casual look by opting for a yellow bomber jacket

Yellow bomber jacket

Image: Pinkvilla

And in a breezy yellow satin dress with bold floral prints, Shilpa looked like summertime come alive!

Floral yellow satin dress

Image: Pinkvilla

THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: Rashami Desai loves to travel

Click Here