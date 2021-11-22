NEENAZ AKHTAR
AUTHOR
Nov 22, 2021
Shilpa Shetty in shades of yellow
FASHION
In a yellow sharara ensemble that included a balloon-sleeve blouse, embroidered dupatta and a belt, Shilpa looked like a desi patakha!
Sharara ensemble
Image: Shilpa Shetty Instagram
Glowing like the golden hour, she looked breathtaking in a yellow concept saree from Qbik
Concept saree
Image: Shilpa Shetty Instagram
For one of her promo looks, she was decked up in a form-fitting sunshine yellow Alex Perry number
Dramatic yellow outfit
Image: Shilpa Shetty Instagram
For a contemporary desi look,she picked out an mustard yellow draped georgette anarkali dress with flared sleeves and flutting details on the bodice
Anarkali dress
Image: Shilpa Shetty Instagram
To keep her traditional look on point, Shilpa Shetty picked out a yellow sharara set doused in intricate mirror work
Mirror-work sharara
Video: Shilpa Shetty Instagram
To attend the reality show ‘Super Dancer Chapter 4’, she wore a mustard-yellow one-shoulder gown with a form-fitting silhouette
All yellow Metallic gown
Image: Sanjana Batra Instagram
Giving us a cue on how to include the bold yellow shade in a power-dressing wardrobe, Shilpa picked out a crisp yellow pantsuit with button detailings
Yellow pantsuit
Image: Sanjana Batra Instagram
In a bright yellow Arpita Mehta lehenga, she showed us how to keep things fresh and summery!
Yellow lehenga
Image: Sanjana Batra Instagram
She stole the show in a bright yellow dhoti saree that came with a matching one-shoulder blouse and an oversized embellished belt
Yellow pant saree
Image: Sanjana Batra Instagram
She added a pop of colour to her casual look by opting for a yellow bomber jacket
Yellow bomber jacket
Image: Pinkvilla
And in a breezy yellow satin dress with bold floral prints, Shilpa looked like summertime come alive!
Floral yellow satin dress
Image: Pinkvilla
