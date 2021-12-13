Shilpa Shetty in shimmery outfits

Disco Ball

Shilpa Shetty looked like a total disco ball as she posed in a silver jumpsuit

(Image: Shilpa Shetty Instagram)

Golden Queen 

Shilpa dazzled in an off-shoulder gold figure hugging dress with bishop sleeves

(Image: Shilpa Shetty Instagram)

Metallic Affair 

Shilpa looked like a Goddess as she posed in a metallic one-shoulder jumpsuit

(Image: Shilpa Shetty Instagram) 

Sequin Fever

She teamed a loose fit shirt with a body-hugging asymmetrical sequin skirt

(Image: Shilpa Shetty Instagram)

Flared Pants

Shilpa paired flared gold pants with a black crop top that complemented the look

(Image: Shilpa Shetty Instagram)

Cocktail Saree

This cocktail saree was decked in a zig-zag pattern teamed with a pink blouse

(Image: Shilpa Shetty Instagram)

Fiery Red 

Shilpa looked ravishing in a red bodycon satin dress featuring exaggerated sleeves

(Image: Shilpa Shetty Instagram)

Shilpa looked party-ready as she posed in this one-shoulder, sequin cut-out dress

Cut-Out For The Win

(Image: Shilpa Shetty Instagram)

She opted for an all-green attire in a satin shirt teamed with an asymmetrical skirt

Dress In Your Greens 

(Image: Shilpa Shetty Instagram)

