Shilpa Shetty in shimmery outfits
FASHION
RISHIKA
AUTHOR
DEC 13, 2021
Disco Ball
Shilpa Shetty looked like a total disco ball as she posed in a silver jumpsuit
(Image: Shilpa Shetty Instagram)
Golden Queen
Shilpa dazzled in an off-shoulder gold figure hugging dress with bishop sleeves
(Image: Shilpa Shetty Instagram)
Metallic Affair
Shilpa looked like a Goddess as she posed in a metallic one-shoulder jumpsuit
(Image: Shilpa Shetty Instagram)
Sequin Fever
She teamed a loose fit shirt with a body-hugging asymmetrical sequin skirt
(Image: Shilpa Shetty Instagram)
Flared Pants
Shilpa paired flared gold pants with a black crop top that complemented the look
(Image: Shilpa Shetty Instagram)
Cocktail Saree
This cocktail saree was decked in a zig-zag pattern teamed with a pink blouse
(Image: Shilpa Shetty Instagram)
Fiery Red
Shilpa looked ravishing in a red bodycon satin dress featuring exaggerated sleeves
(Image: Shilpa Shetty Instagram)
Shilpa looked party-ready as she posed in this one-shoulder, sequin cut-out dress
Cut-Out For The Win
(Image: Shilpa Shetty Instagram)
She opted for an all-green attire in a satin shirt teamed with an asymmetrical skirt
Dress In Your Greens
(Image: Shilpa Shetty Instagram)
