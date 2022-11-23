Heading 3

Shilpa Shetty slays in co-ord sets

                  pinkvilla 

Prerna
 Verma

NOV 23, 2022

FASHION

Image: Shilpa Shetty Instagram

Shilpa Shetty can be seen grooving in this video looking gorgeous wearing a tribal print skirt and a crop top

The tribal print skirt and top

Image: Shilpa Shetty Instagram

Isn’t she a vision in this red co-ord set outfit

The slayer in red

Image: Shilpa Shetty Instagram

Look at Shilpa nail her track pant and crop top co-ord set look

The sporty look

Image: Shilpa Shetty Instagram

Shilpa Shetty is a vision in this lemon-yellow skirt and top

The Sunshine

Image: Shilpa Shetty Instagram

Shilpa in this all-red pantsuit looks killer

The boss lady vibes

Image: Shilpa Shetty Instagram

When it comes to being different, Shilpa Shetty surely knows the tricks

Standing Tall

Image: Shilpa Shetty Instagram

Shilpa looks magnificent in a maroon outfit

Vision in Maroon

Image: Shilpa Shetty Instagram

Shilpa slays in this yellow stylish pantsuit

Style queen

Image: Shilpa Shetty Instagram

We love how this diva looks spectacular in casual outfits and can simply stun in any look

The lady in Green

Image: Shilpa Shetty Image

Animal print can never go out of style

The lady in Green

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here