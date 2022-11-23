Shilpa Shetty slays in co-ord sets
NOV 23, 2022
Shilpa Shetty can be seen grooving in this video looking gorgeous wearing a tribal print skirt and a crop top
The tribal print skirt and top
Isn’t she a vision in this red co-ord set outfit
Look at Shilpa nail her track pant and crop top co-ord set look
Shilpa Shetty is a vision in this lemon-yellow skirt and top
Shilpa in this all-red pantsuit looks killer
When it comes to being different, Shilpa Shetty surely knows the tricks
Shilpa looks magnificent in a maroon outfit
Shilpa slays in this yellow stylish pantsuit
We love how this diva looks spectacular in casual outfits and can simply stun in any look
Image: Shilpa Shetty Image
Animal print can never go out of style
