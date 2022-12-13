pinkvilla
Akriti Anand
DEC 13, 2022
FASHION
Shilpa Shetty’s best athleisure looks
Image: Shilpa Shetty Instagram
Red and black
The actress is seen flaunting her toned figure in cool black and red colour athleisure
Image: Shilpa Shetty Instagram
She inspires others to do regular workouts and always shares workout videos
Motivation
Image: Shilpa Shetty Instagram
Shilpa is an inspiration for many people when it comes to maintaining good health
Lifestyle
Image: Shilpa Shetty Instagram
The actress starts her day with suryanamaskar which is beneficial for losing stomach weight
Suryanamaskar
Image: Shilpa Shetty Instagram
She is spotted wearing loose pants and t-shirt as she starts her exercise
Keep moving
Image: Shilpa Shetty Instagram
She is wearing a white tee and floral jeggings
Floral athleisure
Image: Shilpa Shetty Instagram
In grey and black colour gym wear, Shilpa is spotted doing crunches even on vacation
Fitness road
Image: Shilpa Shetty Instagram
She always says to have dedication to anything in life
Dedication
Image: Shilpa Shetty Instagram
Shilpa is looking cool in a pink colour and black athleisure
Natrajasan
Image: Shilpa Shetty Instagram
She has a special love for white colour as most of her gym wear is in white colour
White love
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.