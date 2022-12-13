Heading 3

Akriti Anand

DEC 13, 2022

FASHION

Shilpa Shetty’s best athleisure looks

Image: Shilpa Shetty Instagram

Red and black

The actress is seen flaunting her toned figure in cool black and red colour athleisure

Image: Shilpa Shetty Instagram

She inspires others to do regular workouts and always shares workout videos

Motivation

Image: Shilpa Shetty Instagram

Shilpa is an inspiration for many people when it comes to maintaining good health

Lifestyle

Image: Shilpa Shetty Instagram

The actress starts her day with suryanamaskar which is beneficial for losing stomach weight

Suryanamaskar

Image: Shilpa Shetty Instagram

She is spotted wearing loose pants and t-shirt as she starts her exercise

Keep moving

Image: Shilpa Shetty Instagram

She is wearing a white tee and floral jeggings

Floral athleisure

Image: Shilpa Shetty Instagram

In grey and black colour gym wear, Shilpa is spotted doing crunches even on vacation

Fitness road

Image: Shilpa Shetty Instagram

She always says to have dedication to anything in life

Dedication

Image: Shilpa Shetty Instagram

Shilpa is looking cool in a pink colour and black athleisure

Natrajasan

Image: Shilpa Shetty Instagram 

She has a special love for white colour as most of her gym wear is in white colour

White love

