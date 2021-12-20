Shilpa Shetty's best looks in a skirt
FASHION
NEENAZ AKHTAR
AUTHOR
DEC 20, 2021
Shimmery blue skirt
Shilpa Shetty brought some disco glam in a shimmery blue mini skirt that she wore with a white blouse with cut-out details on the sleeves
Shilpa Shetty instagram
Zipper leather skirt
She turned up the heat in a maroon top and a zipper tawny brown ruched skirt with ruffle details at the front
Shilpa Shetty instagram
Bandhani skirt
She looked pretty in a yellow bandhani maxi skirt and a matching crop top by Karishma and Ashita
Shilpa Shetty instagram
Leather pencil skirt
She made a strong case for leather skirts by picking out a dark-brown crocodile pattern midi skirt with a front slit
Pinkvilla
Flared midi skirt
Her fresh and fuss-free look in a flared midi skirt and a simple white top is perfect for a summer day
Pinkvilla
For a casual day look, she picked out a buttoned mini skirt and paired it with a graphic-print white tee
Pinkvilla
Mini denim skirt
Making for the perfect fusion look, she styled her dual-toned pleated skirt with a blue jumper and a white blouse beneath it
Pleated skirt
Pinkvilla
Giving us a lesson on how to ace the colour-block trend, she wore a bright blue trench coat with a black and white striped skirt and yellow heels
Striped skirt
Pinkvilla
To attend a fest in the city, she wore her embroidered patch pencil skirt with a white exaggerated sleeve top
Embroidered pencil skirt
Pinkvilla
She looked chic and cool in a midi denim skirt and a blue white tee
Midi denim skirt
Pinkvilla
