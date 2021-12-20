Shilpa Shetty's best looks in a skirt

DEC 20, 2021

Shimmery blue skirt

Shilpa Shetty brought some disco glam in a shimmery blue mini skirt that she wore with a white blouse with cut-out details on the sleeves

Shilpa Shetty instagram

Zipper leather skirt

She turned up the heat in a maroon top and a zipper tawny brown ruched skirt with ruffle details at the front

Shilpa Shetty instagram

Bandhani skirt

She looked pretty in a yellow bandhani maxi skirt and a matching crop top by Karishma and Ashita

Shilpa Shetty instagram

Leather pencil skirt

She made a strong case for leather skirts by picking out a dark-brown crocodile pattern midi skirt with a front slit

Pinkvilla

Flared midi skirt

Her fresh and fuss-free look in a flared midi skirt and a simple white top is perfect for a summer day

Pinkvilla

For a casual day look, she picked out a buttoned mini skirt and paired it with a graphic-print white tee

Pinkvilla

Mini denim skirt

Making for the perfect fusion look, she styled her dual-toned pleated skirt with a blue jumper and a white blouse beneath it

Pleated skirt

Pinkvilla

Giving us a lesson on how to ace the colour-block trend, she wore a bright blue trench coat with a black and white striped skirt and yellow heels

Striped skirt

Pinkvilla

To attend a fest in the city, she wore her embroidered patch pencil skirt with a white exaggerated sleeve top

Embroidered pencil skirt

Pinkvilla

She looked chic and cool in a midi denim skirt and a blue white tee

Midi denim skirt

Pinkvilla

