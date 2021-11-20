NEENAZ AKHTAR

AUTHOR

Nov 20, 2021

Shilpa Shetty's bold formal looks

FASHION

Shilpa Shetty struck a fierce pose in a bright mustard yellow pantsuit that was accessorised with a statement tan belt from Gucci

Yellow pantsuit

Credits: Sanjana Batra instagram

Making a strong case for another bold power dressing look, this time around she picked out a bright green structured pantsuit that fitted her well

Green pantsuit

Credits: Sanjana Batra instagram

She kept things slightly easy yet formal in a striped yellow blazer that she paired with a yellow tank top and striped pants that were cropped just above the ankles

Striped blazer set

Credits: Sanjana Batra instagram

For a sharp bold look, Shilpa wore a crisp black jumpsuit with an off-shoulder neckline and a white sash tied around the waist

Colour block jumpsuit

Credits: Sanjana Batra instagram

The diva hasalso managed to add some bold printed pantsuits to her closet and this monochrome zebra print outfit serves as proof

Printed monochrome pantsuit

Credits: Sanjana Batra instagram

Dropping another gorgeous look in a pair of crisp orange pants and a cold-shoulder cropped blouse, Shilpa showed us how to add an edge to a formal look!

Orange co-ord set

Credits: Sanjana Batra instagram

She cut a sleek figure in a monochrome jumpsuit by KoAi and cinched it up at her waist with a matching belt

White jumpsuit

Credits: Shilpa Shetty instagram

For a BTS shoot, she was decked up in a bright-hued tangerine pantsuit that included a belted blazer and matching formal pants

Tangerine-hued pantsuit

Credits: Shilpa Shetty instagram

To attend a brand event in Delhi, she wore a pair of red flared pants with a ruffle sheer pink blouse and showed us how to ace the colour block trend in style!

Red and pink outfit

Credits: Shilpa Shetty instagram

And this unique look in a one-sleeve black blazer, a cut-sleeve white shirt with a black tie and a pair of flared black pants remains one of our favourites!

Futuristic pantsuit

Credits: Shilpa Shetty instagram

