Shilpa Shetty's bold formal looks
Shilpa Shetty struck a fierce pose in a bright mustard yellow pantsuit that was accessorised with a statement tan belt from Gucci
Yellow pantsuit
Making a strong case for another bold power dressing look, this time around she picked out a bright green structured pantsuit that fitted her well
Green pantsuit
She kept things slightly easy yet formal in a striped yellow blazer that she paired with a yellow tank top and striped pants that were cropped just above the ankles
Striped blazer set
For a sharp bold look, Shilpa wore a crisp black jumpsuit with an off-shoulder neckline and a white sash tied around the waist
Colour block jumpsuit
The diva hasalso managed to add some bold printed pantsuits to her closet and this monochrome zebra print outfit serves as proof
Printed monochrome pantsuit
Dropping another gorgeous look in a pair of crisp orange pants and a cold-shoulder cropped blouse, Shilpa showed us how to add an edge to a formal look!
Orange co-ord set
She cut a sleek figure in a monochrome jumpsuit by KoAi and cinched it up at her waist with a matching belt
White jumpsuit
For a BTS shoot, she was decked up in a bright-hued tangerine pantsuit that included a belted blazer and matching formal pants
Tangerine-hued pantsuit
To attend a brand event in Delhi, she wore a pair of red flared pants with a ruffle sheer pink blouse and showed us how to ace the colour block trend in style!
Red and pink outfit
And this unique look in a one-sleeve black blazer, a cut-sleeve white shirt with a black tie and a pair of flared black pants remains one of our favourites!
Futuristic pantsuit
