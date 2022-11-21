Heading 3

Shilpa Shetty’s experimental saree looks

                  pinkvilla 

Lubna
Khan

NOV 21, 2022

FASHION

Image: Shilpa Shetty Instagram

You might think there’s too much going on in this look, but Shilpa Shetty carries it really well!

Off-shoulder & ruffles

Image: Shilpa Shetty Instagram

Shilpa Shetty opted for an unconventional draping style, with a belt at the waist, and it looks flattering on her.

Saree not sorry

Image: Shilpa Shetty Instagram

Shilpa Shetty opted for a cropped patterned saree with a strappy blouse, and a brown belt at the waist.

Saree with a belt

Image: Shilpa Shetty Instagram

The actress kept her look minimal by opting for a peplum top to go along with her saree look.

Subdued elegance

Image: Shilpa Shetty Instagram

You may or may not like it, but you can’t deny that the actress goes all out with her saree looks!

Denim saree

Image: Shilpa Shetty Instagram

Pairing a butterfly-sleeved blouse with a saree is a little unconventional, but if anyone can rock it, it’s Shilpa Shetty.

Mesmerizing in
midnight blue saree

Image: Shilpa Shetty Instagram

We’re loving how Shilpa has paired the fuchsia saree with a matching tube blouse. The belt in the centre breaks the monotony of the look.

Print on print

Image: Shilpa Shetty Instagram

Leave it to Shilpa Shetty to rock the most unconventional silhouettes with absolute ease.

Saree with balloon sleeved blouse

Image: Shilpa Shetty Instagram

Shilpa Shetty makes her saree look interesting by pairing it with a frilly white top.

Frilly top with saree

Image: Shilpa Shetty Instagram

Everything about this look screams unconventional, yet Shilpa looks absolutely gorgeous in this colour-blocked vibrant saree look.

Colour-blocking

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here