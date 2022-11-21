Shilpa Shetty’s experimental saree looks
Image: Shilpa Shetty Instagram
You might think there’s too much going on in this look, but Shilpa Shetty carries it really well!
Image: Shilpa Shetty Instagram
Shilpa Shetty opted for an unconventional draping style, with a belt at the waist, and it looks flattering on her.
Image: Shilpa Shetty Instagram
Shilpa Shetty opted for a cropped patterned saree with a strappy blouse, and a brown belt at the waist.
Image: Shilpa Shetty Instagram
The actress kept her look minimal by opting for a peplum top to go along with her saree look.
Image: Shilpa Shetty Instagram
You may or may not like it, but you can’t deny that the actress goes all out with her saree looks!
Image: Shilpa Shetty Instagram
Pairing a butterfly-sleeved blouse with a saree is a little unconventional, but if anyone can rock it, it’s Shilpa Shetty.
Mesmerizing in
midnight blue saree
Image: Shilpa Shetty Instagram
We’re loving how Shilpa has paired the fuchsia saree with a matching tube blouse. The belt in the centre breaks the monotony of the look.
Image: Shilpa Shetty Instagram
Leave it to Shilpa Shetty to rock the most unconventional silhouettes with absolute ease.
Saree with balloon sleeved blouse
Image: Shilpa Shetty Instagram
Shilpa Shetty makes her saree look interesting by pairing it with a frilly white top.
Image: Shilpa Shetty Instagram
Everything about this look screams unconventional, yet Shilpa looks absolutely gorgeous in this colour-blocked vibrant saree look.
