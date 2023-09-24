Heading 3

Neenaz Akhtar 

Fashion

September 24, 2023

Shilpa Shetty’s fashionable looks in pink

Image: Shilpa Shetty’s Instagram 

Shilpa Shetty made our jaws drop as she posed in a stunning pink saree and a cut-sleeve blouse

Dropping Jaws

Image: Shilpa Shetty’s Instagram 

Her desi glam in a pink saree and a long dark pink jacket is on point 

Glam Game

Image: Itrh’s Instagram

She turned heads as she posed in a rose pink pre-stitched saree

Sequin & Shine

Image: Shilpa Shetty’s Instagram 

Mood For Pink 

She rocked a metallic pink gown from Yasmine Hawa Couture

Image: Shilpa Shetty’s Instagram

She is a vision in this hot pink dress with a thigh-high slit and a cut-out 

Mood Pink 

Image: Shilpa Shetty’s Instagram

Shilpa redefined elegance in a hot pink outfit by Ridhi Mehra 

Elegant 

Image: Shilpa Shetty’s Instagram

The Nikamma star looked spectacular in a pink ruffle gown with a satin belt

Stunner

Image: Shilpa Shetty’s Instagram 

She dazzled in a sparkly pink one-shoulder mini dress 

Dazzling

Image: Shilpa Shetty’s Instagram 

She aced the Indo-western style in a pink patterned co-ord from KoAi 

Fusion Look 

Image: Shilpa Shetty’s Instagram 

This bright pink pre-draped saree is a masterclass on monochrome dressing

Monochrome Magic

