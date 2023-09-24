pinkvilla
September 24, 2023
Shilpa Shetty’s fashionable looks in pink
Image: Shilpa Shetty’s Instagram
Shilpa Shetty made our jaws drop as she posed in a stunning pink saree and a cut-sleeve blouse
Dropping Jaws
Image: Shilpa Shetty’s Instagram
Her desi glam in a pink saree and a long dark pink jacket is on point
Glam Game
Image: Itrh’s Instagram
She turned heads as she posed in a rose pink pre-stitched saree
Sequin & Shine
Image: Shilpa Shetty’s Instagram
Mood For Pink
She rocked a metallic pink gown from Yasmine Hawa Couture
Image: Shilpa Shetty’s Instagram
She is a vision in this hot pink dress with a thigh-high slit and a cut-out
Mood Pink
Image: Shilpa Shetty’s Instagram
Shilpa redefined elegance in a hot pink outfit by Ridhi Mehra
Elegant
Image: Shilpa Shetty’s Instagram
The Nikamma star looked spectacular in a pink ruffle gown with a satin belt
Stunner
Image: Shilpa Shetty’s Instagram
She dazzled in a sparkly pink one-shoulder mini dress
Dazzling
Image: Shilpa Shetty’s Instagram
She aced the Indo-western style in a pink patterned co-ord from KoAi
Fusion Look
Image: Shilpa Shetty’s Instagram
This bright pink pre-draped saree is a masterclass on monochrome dressing
Monochrome Magic
