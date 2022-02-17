Fashion
Neenaz Akhtar
FEB 17, 2022
Shilpa Shetty's gorgeous lehenga looks
Lavender Love
Shilpa served us with a sizzling hot desi look in a lavender celestial burst lehenga set from Shivan and Narresh
Image: Shilpa Shetty instagram
She brought some floral power into action by opting for a pink and white floral printed lehenga by Varun Bahl
Image: Mohit Rai instagram
Floral Power
To attend a winter wedding, she picked out an elegant burnt orange velvet lehenga with a matching long jacket
Image: Shilpa Shetty instagram
Elegant Avatar
She looked gorgeous in a rani pink half-sleeve choli, a long flowy skirt boasting vibrant and colourful prints, and a sheer purple dupatta
Image: Shilpa Shetty instagram
Colour Splash
Her vibrant lehenga featuring chevron prints on the skirt from Torani is perfect for a summer mehendi ceremony
Image: Tanya Ghavri Instagram
Summery Feels
And this diaphanous yellow Bandhani lehenga sans the dupatta is a fuss-free choice for haldi
Image: Shilpa Shetty instagram
Bright Hues
She took the unconventional route in a Punit Balana cropped number that came with an embroidered halterneck blouse and an olive green bandhani skirt
Image: Shilpa Shetty instagram
Striking Choice
To keep things glamorous, she picked out a sequined maroon lehenga from Zara Umrigar
Image: Sanjana Batra instagram
Glamorous Queen
Perfect for a summer wedding, her aqua-coloured floral lehenga has our hearts!
Image: Sanjana Batra instagram
Gypsy Princess
Shilpa made a striking case for yellow lehengas yet again by picking out a contemporary number from Arpita Mehta’s label
Image: Sanjana Batra instagram
Contemporary Vibes
