Neenaz Akhtar

FEB 17, 2022

Shilpa Shetty's gorgeous lehenga looks

Lavender Love

Shilpa served us with a sizzling hot desi look in a lavender celestial burst lehenga set from Shivan and Narresh

Image: Shilpa Shetty instagram

She brought some floral power into action by opting for a pink and white floral printed lehenga by Varun Bahl

Image: Mohit Rai instagram

Floral Power

To attend a winter wedding, she picked out an elegant burnt orange velvet lehenga with a matching long jacket

Image: Shilpa Shetty instagram 

Elegant Avatar

She looked gorgeous in a rani pink half-sleeve choli, a long flowy skirt boasting vibrant and colourful prints, and a sheer purple dupatta

Image: Shilpa Shetty instagram

Colour Splash

Her vibrant lehenga featuring chevron prints on the skirt from Torani is perfect for a summer mehendi ceremony

Image: Tanya Ghavri Instagram

Summery Feels

And this diaphanous yellow Bandhani lehenga sans the dupatta is a fuss-free choice for haldi

Image: Shilpa Shetty instagram

Bright Hues

She took the unconventional route in a Punit Balana cropped number that came with an embroidered halterneck blouse and an olive green bandhani skirt

Image: Shilpa Shetty instagram

Striking Choice

To keep things glamorous, she picked out a sequined maroon lehenga from Zara Umrigar

Image: Sanjana Batra instagram

Glamorous Queen

Perfect for a summer wedding, her aqua-coloured floral lehenga has our hearts!

Image: Sanjana Batra instagram

Gypsy Princess

Shilpa made a striking case for yellow lehengas yet again by picking out a contemporary number from Arpita Mehta’s label

Image: Sanjana Batra instagram

Contemporary Vibes

