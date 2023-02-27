Shilpa Shetty’s impeccable style
Image: Shilpa Shetty Instagram
The Dhadkan star manages to drop jaws whenever she is impeccably dressed up in a red six-yard drape!
Impeccably Dressed
Image: Shilpa Shetty Instagram
Trust the diva to ace any kind of silhouette. A case in point is this white wrap dress featuring full sleeves and an asymmetrical hemline.
Gladiator
Image: Shilpa Shetty Instagram
For a chic sporty look, the actress slipped into an olive green wrap dress and chunky white sneakers.
Sporty Touch
Image: Shilpa Shetty Instagram
Her desi glam avatar in a pink saree and a dark pink long jacket is simply unmatched!
Glam Style
Image: Shilpa Shetty Instagram
She looks like the ultimate sunshine girl in an all-yellow body-hugging outfit.
Sunshine Girl
Image: Shilpa Shetty Instagram
We are in awe of her beauty and impeccable fashion sense in this dreamy white floral saree from Anavila.
Dreamy In Florals
Image: Mohit Rai Instagram
She aced the boss lady look in a red pantsuit featuring a blazer with gold stripe lapels and straight-fit trousers.
Boss Lady
Image: Mohit Rai Instagram
The diva also made a snazzy case for fuss-free attires in a white playsuit with a tie-knot waist belt and pockets.
Athleisure Style
Image: Dimple Belani-Thadani instagram
She is a sight to behold in this muted orange co-ord set featuring high-waist flared pants, a crop top, and a long shrug.
Co-ord Look
Image: Shilpa Shetty Instagram
She is also the OG queen of experimental silhouettes and this orange Arpita Mehta look on her is proof!
Experimental Fashion