Shilpa Shetty’s impeccable style 

Neenaz Akhtar

Fashion

FEB 27, 2023

Image: Shilpa Shetty Instagram


The Dhadkan star manages to drop jaws whenever she is impeccably dressed up in a red six-yard drape!

Impeccably Dressed

Image: Shilpa Shetty Instagram

Trust the diva to ace any kind of silhouette. A case in point is this white wrap dress featuring full sleeves and an asymmetrical hemline.

Gladiator 

Image: Shilpa Shetty Instagram

For a chic sporty look, the actress slipped into an olive green wrap dress and chunky white sneakers. 

Sporty Touch 

Image: Shilpa Shetty Instagram

Her desi glam avatar in a pink saree and a dark pink long jacket is simply unmatched!

Glam Style 

Image: Shilpa Shetty Instagram

She looks like the ultimate sunshine girl in an all-yellow body-hugging outfit.

Sunshine Girl 

Image: Shilpa Shetty Instagram

We are in awe of her beauty and impeccable fashion sense in this dreamy white floral saree from Anavila.

Dreamy In Florals 

Image: Mohit Rai Instagram

She aced the boss lady look in a red pantsuit featuring a blazer with gold stripe lapels and straight-fit trousers. 

Boss Lady 

Image: Mohit Rai Instagram 

The diva also made a snazzy case for fuss-free attires in a white playsuit with a tie-knot waist belt and pockets. 

Athleisure Style 

Image: Dimple Belani-Thadani instagram

She is a sight to behold in this muted orange co-ord set featuring high-waist flared pants, a crop top, and a long shrug.

Co-ord Look

Image: Shilpa Shetty Instagram

She is also the OG queen of experimental silhouettes and this orange Arpita Mehta look on her is proof!

Experimental Fashion

