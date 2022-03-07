Fashion
Neenaz Akhtar
MAR 07, 2022
Shilpa Shetty's love for blingy outfits
Reviving the Hollywood glam like a true diva, Shilpa raised the fashion bar in a metallic metropolis gown by Avaro Figlio
Image: Shilpa Shetty instagram
Metallic Mood
She then put her most glamorous foot forward by opting for a mini pink shimmery dress with a one-shoulder neckline
Image: Shilpa Shetty instagram
Shimmer & Shine
She channelled fabulous desi energy in a sequined Manish Malhotra saree and a dramatic cape-sleeve blouse
Image: Shilpa Shetty instagram
Big Desi Energy
Her one-shoulder white gown with silver shimmery details and a dramatic sleeve on one side and frills at the end of the dress exuded party vibes!
Image: Shilpa Shetty instagram
Dramatic Vibes
She channeled her inner disco diva in a sparkly silver jumpsuit by Naja Saade
Disco Diva
Image: Shilpa Shetty instagram
Showing us how to invite bling and sparkle in our wardrobe, Shilpa sported an off-shoulder gown adorned with OTT gold embroidered work
Like A Million Bucks
Image: Shilpa Shetty instagram
She added the right amount of glam to her look by pairing a solid white shirt with a purple sequined mini skirt
Sequins For The Win
Image: Shilpa Shetty instagram
Her sensuous cut-out dress dripped with sequins all over is a bold and vibrant choice for a party
Too Hot To Handle
Image: Shilpa Shetty instagram
She brought the perfect amount of glam in these blingy golden pants with flared hems
Bling & Shine
Image: Shilpa Shetty instagram
Her sparkly mini dress by Yousef Akbar was all things shimmer and glimmer!
Sparkles All The Way
Image: Mohit Rai instagram
