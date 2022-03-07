Fashion

Neenaz Akhtar 

MAR 07, 2022

Shilpa Shetty's love for blingy outfits

Reviving the Hollywood glam like a true diva, Shilpa raised the fashion bar in a metallic metropolis gown by Avaro Figlio

Image: Shilpa Shetty instagram

Metallic Mood

She then put her most glamorous foot forward by opting for a mini pink shimmery dress with a one-shoulder neckline

Image: Shilpa Shetty instagram

Shimmer & Shine

She channelled fabulous desi energy in a sequined Manish Malhotra saree and a dramatic cape-sleeve blouse

Image: Shilpa Shetty instagram

Big Desi Energy

Her one-shoulder white gown with silver shimmery details and a dramatic sleeve on one side and frills at the end of the dress exuded party vibes!

Image: Shilpa Shetty instagram

Dramatic Vibes

She channeled her inner disco diva in a sparkly silver jumpsuit by Naja Saade

Disco Diva

Image: Shilpa Shetty instagram

Showing us how to invite bling and sparkle in our wardrobe, Shilpa sported an off-shoulder gown adorned with OTT gold embroidered work

Like A Million Bucks

Image: Shilpa Shetty instagram

She added the right amount of glam to her look by pairing a solid white shirt with a purple sequined mini skirt

Sequins For The Win

Image: Shilpa Shetty instagram

Her sensuous cut-out dress dripped with sequins all over is a bold and vibrant choice for a party

Too Hot To Handle 

Image: Shilpa Shetty instagram

She brought the perfect amount of glam in these blingy golden pants with flared hems

Bling & Shine

Image: Shilpa Shetty instagram

Her sparkly mini dress by Yousef Akbar was all things shimmer and glimmer!

Sparkles All The Way

Image: Mohit Rai instagram

