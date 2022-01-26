Fashion

Neenaz Akhtar

Jan 26, 2022

Shilpa Shetty's love for six-yard drapes

Dazzling Diva

Shilpa brought all the glamour and glitter to the floor in a burgundy sequin saree by Manish Malhotra

Image: Shilpa Shetty instagram

For a unique desi look, she chose a pre-draped concept saree in a creamy ivory shade that also bore white tassels

Image: Shilpa Shetty instagram

Contemporary Saree Look

Personifying Elegance

To amp things up, she wore a dual-toned sequinned saree with a matching V-neck blouse for the shoot of a reality TV show

Image: Shilpa Shetty instagram

Retro Queen

Exuding major retro vibes, she looked like a ‘90s queen in her black and white polka-dot saree

Image: Shilpa Shetty instagram

She redefined elegance in a white organza saree adorned with sequined patterns on the border in green and silver hues

Image: Shilpa Shetty instagram

Sequins For The Win

The actress glammed things up by draping a sequined green and pink striped saree with an embellished pink blouse

Image: Shilpa Shetty instagram

Glamorous As Always

Wedding Ready

For the wedding reception of Armaan Jain, she brought in the heat with her pale pink saree with elaborate silver work and a pearl fringe halter neck blouse

Image: Shilpa Shetty instagram

To celebrate Karwa Chauth, she was all decked up in a bright red embroidered saree

Image: Shilpa Shetty instagram

Perfect Karwa Chauth Look

Giving us a lesson or two on colour blocking, she paired her pink Raw Mango saree with a deep blue full-neck blouse

Image: Sanjana Batra instagram

Desi Colour Blocking Style

The diva looked stunning in an emerald green pre-draped saree with a ruffle border, and an embellished bead tassel blouse

Image: Sanjana Batra instagram

Gorgeous In A Saree

