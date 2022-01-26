Fashion
Neenaz Akhtar
Jan 26, 2022
Shilpa Shetty's love for six-yard drapes
Dazzling Diva
Shilpa brought all the glamour and glitter to the floor in a burgundy sequin saree by Manish Malhotra
Image: Shilpa Shetty instagram
For a unique desi look, she chose a pre-draped concept saree in a creamy ivory shade that also bore white tassels
Image: Shilpa Shetty instagram
Contemporary Saree Look
Personifying Elegance
To amp things up, she wore a dual-toned sequinned saree with a matching V-neck blouse for the shoot of a reality TV show
Image: Shilpa Shetty instagram
Retro Queen
Exuding major retro vibes, she looked like a ‘90s queen in her black and white polka-dot saree
Image: Shilpa Shetty instagram
She redefined elegance in a white organza saree adorned with sequined patterns on the border in green and silver hues
Image: Shilpa Shetty instagram
Sequins For The Win
The actress glammed things up by draping a sequined green and pink striped saree with an embellished pink blouse
Image: Shilpa Shetty instagram
Glamorous As Always
Wedding Ready
For the wedding reception of Armaan Jain, she brought in the heat with her pale pink saree with elaborate silver work and a pearl fringe halter neck blouse
Image: Shilpa Shetty instagram
To celebrate Karwa Chauth, she was all decked up in a bright red embroidered saree
Image: Shilpa Shetty instagram
Perfect Karwa Chauth Look
Giving us a lesson or two on colour blocking, she paired her pink Raw Mango saree with a deep blue full-neck blouse
Image: Sanjana Batra instagram
Desi Colour Blocking Style
The diva looked stunning in an emerald green pre-draped saree with a ruffle border, and an embellished bead tassel blouse
Image: Sanjana Batra instagram
Gorgeous In A Saree
