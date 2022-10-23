Heading 3

Shilpa Shetty's
off-duty style

Shefali
Fernandes

OCT 23, 2022

ENTERTAINMENT

Photo: Pinkvilla

Shilpa Shetty wore orange satin midi-length dress with spaghetti straps. It also had pleated designs on the front and an asymmetrical hem

Killing it in satin

Photo: Pinkvilla

Classy and casual

Shilpa Shetty opted for a purple piece that featured a puffy top half with loose balloon sleeves and a plunging v-neckline

Photo: Pinkvilla

Bewitching in red

Shilpa Shetty wore a red satin bodycon knee-length dress that featured a wrap-style V-neck

Photo: Pinkvilla

Keeping it basic

Shilpa Shetty turned up in a stunning blue one-shoulder shirt, which was paired with blue denim jeans and stark pink stilettos

Photo: Pinkvilla

Shining bright in silver

Shilpa Shetty wore an ivory-hued saree from Tarun Tahiliani featuring tassel detail and kept her makeup glamourous

Photo: Pinkvilla

Chic style

Shilpa Shetty picked out a black cut-out bodysuit by Vetements and paired it with loose leather pants and stiletto heels

Photo: Pinkvilla

Boss lady

Dressed in a midi black dress, Shilpa Shetty paired it with a beige long blazer for the airport

Photo: Pinkvilla

Major fashion goals

Shilpa Shetty wore a sky blue shirt dress with a cut-out around the waist. It also had a thigh-high slit accentuating her toned body

Photo: Pinkvilla

Pretty in pink

Shilpa Shetty wore a pink tie-dye co-ord set with tie-ups at the waist, which seemed to be a perfect pick to stay comfortable yet chic

Photo: Pinkvilla

Keeping it classy

Shilpa Shetty picked out a grey striped co-ord set and added colour to the look by styling it with a pair of bright yellow heels

