Shilpa Shetty's
off-duty style
Shefali
Fernandes
OCT 23, 2022
ENTERTAINMENT
Photo: Pinkvilla
Shilpa Shetty wore orange satin midi-length dress with spaghetti straps. It also had pleated designs on the front and an asymmetrical hem
Killing it in satin
Photo: Pinkvilla
Classy and casual
Shilpa Shetty opted for a purple piece that featured a puffy top half with loose balloon sleeves and a plunging v-neckline
Photo: Pinkvilla
Bewitching in red
Shilpa Shetty wore a red satin bodycon knee-length dress that featured a wrap-style V-neck
Photo: Pinkvilla
Keeping it basic
Shilpa Shetty turned up in a stunning blue one-shoulder shirt, which was paired with blue denim jeans and stark pink stilettos
Photo: Pinkvilla
Shining bright in silver
Shilpa Shetty wore an ivory-hued saree from Tarun Tahiliani featuring tassel detail and kept her makeup glamourous
Photo: Pinkvilla
Chic style
Shilpa Shetty picked out a black cut-out bodysuit by Vetements and paired it with loose leather pants and stiletto heels
Photo: Pinkvilla
Boss lady
Dressed in a midi black dress, Shilpa Shetty paired it with a beige long blazer for the airport
Photo: Pinkvilla
Major fashion goals
Shilpa Shetty wore a sky blue shirt dress with a cut-out around the waist. It also had a thigh-high slit accentuating her toned body
Photo: Pinkvilla
Pretty in pink
Shilpa Shetty wore a pink tie-dye co-ord set with tie-ups at the waist, which seemed to be a perfect pick to stay comfortable yet chic
Photo: Pinkvilla
Keeping it classy
Shilpa Shetty picked out a grey striped co-ord set and added colour to the look by styling it with a pair of bright yellow heels