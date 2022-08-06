Heading 3
Shilpa Shetty's party outfits
Joyce Joyson
AUGUST 06, 2022
FASHION
Image: Shilpa Shetty Instagram
There is no denying that Shilpa Shetty is a style icon. She effused party vibes in a strapless pink metallic pleated gown with a thigh-high slit
Image: Shilpa Shetty Instagram
Known for glitz and glam choices, the actress shines bright in a silver, high-low hemline dress that came with long puffy sleeves
Image: Shilpa Shetty Instagram
Channeling her inner diva in a cobalt blue strapless gown adorned with sequins and frills, offset with a slit
Image: Shilpa Shetty Instagram
She lets out her party spirit in a pink, one-shoulder mini dress saturated with sequins and featuring a drape-like detail attached to her waist
Image: Shilpa Shetty Instagram
It's no secret that Shilpa has a long-standing affair with sarees, here she wore a wine-red sequin drape and paired it with a matching blouse with cape-like sleeves
Dolled up in a white, one-shoulder dress adorned with silver shimmery details
Image: Shilpa Shetty Instagram
Shilpa looks like a shiny disco ball in a sparkling silver jumpsuit that features a black, tie-up detail at the waist
Giving the corset trend a glam spin, she beamed in a gold embroidered off-shoulder gown, featuring netted corset-like detail at the torso
Image: Shilpa Shetty Instagram
A neon green, one-shoulder jumpsuit with dramatic sleeves makes for a show-stopping number at the party
Image: Shilpa Shetty Instagram
The actress left us spellbound in a red, figure-hugging ruched dress with mutton sleeves styled with the cutest pair of satin, tie-up heels
