Shilpa Shetty’s saree collection

Neenaz Akhtar 

JAN 13, 2023

FASHION

Source: Shilpa Shetty Instagram

Shilpa Shetty has a stunning collection of saree and this red number is proof of it

Stellar Collection 

Source: Shilpa Shetty Instagram

She radiates beauty in this dreamy white floral saree from Anavila

Floral Delight 

Shilpa Shetty is a bling queen

Times Shilpa Shetty rocked desi style

Source: Shilpa Shetty Instagram

Her striking desi look in a rose pink pre-stitched saree embellished with crystals is on point

Rose Pink 

Source: Shilpa Shetty Instagram

She upped the desi glam quotient in a black chiffon saree with sequin and beaded embroidery work

Striking In Black

Source: Shilpa Shetty Instagram

She is a retro queen in this ruffle white saree with classic polka dot prints in black

Playful In Polka

Source: Shilpa Shetty Instagram

The Dhadkan star rocked a sunshine yellow pre-draped saree with a puff-sleeve blouse

Experimental Style

Source: Shilpa Shetty Instagram

She flaunted her envy-inducing curves in a violet Paper Dolls printed and embellished ruffle saree by Aisha Rao 

What A Poser

Source: Shilpa Shetty Instagram

She took things up a notch in a sparkly maroon saree and a dramatic cape-style blouse

Sequins For The Win

Source: Shilpa Shetty Instagram

She decked up like a desi diva in a muted blue number by Mayyur Girotra Couture

Gorgeous 

