Shilpa Shetty’s saree collection
Neenaz Akhtar
JAN 13, 2023
FASHION
Shilpa Shetty has a stunning collection of saree and this red number is proof of it
Stellar Collection
She radiates beauty in this dreamy white floral saree from Anavila
Floral Delight
Shilpa Shetty is a bling queen
Times Shilpa Shetty rocked desi style
Her striking desi look in a rose pink pre-stitched saree embellished with crystals is on point
Rose Pink
She upped the desi glam quotient in a black chiffon saree with sequin and beaded embroidery work
Striking In Black
She is a retro queen in this ruffle white saree with classic polka dot prints in black
Playful In Polka
The Dhadkan star rocked a sunshine yellow pre-draped saree with a puff-sleeve blouse
Experimental Style
She flaunted her envy-inducing curves in a violet Paper Dolls printed and embellished ruffle saree by Aisha Rao
What A Poser
She took things up a notch in a sparkly maroon saree and a dramatic cape-style blouse
Sequins For The Win
She decked up like a desi diva in a muted blue number by Mayyur Girotra Couture
Gorgeous
