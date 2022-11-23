Shilpa Shetty's
Winter fashion
pinkvilla
Prerna
Verma
NOV 23, 2022
FASHION
Image: Shilpa Shetty Instagram
Shilpa paired a stylish overcoat over her saree and looked fab.
Image: Shilpa Shetty Instagram
Shilpa slays in this black bomber jacket and boots.
Image: Shilpa Shetty Instagram
Shilpa paired a beige and brown half sweater over her white dress.
Image: Shilpa Shetty Instagram
Take cues from Shilpa’s simple sweatshirt for your winter look.
Image: Shilpa Shetty Instagram
Shilpa paired her simple t-shirt dress with brown calf-length boots.
Image: Shilpa Shetty Instagram
Shilpa paired yet another beautiful saree with a long coat and looked stunning.
The traditional
Long jacket
Image: Shilpa Shetty Instagram
Shilpa looks classy in this sweater top and sleeveless coat.
The sweater top & sleeveless blazer
Image: Shilpa Shetty Instagram
Shilpa looks beautiful in this black fur hoodie.
Image: Shilpa Shetty Instagram
Shilpa looks lovely in this red pantsuit and it is perfect for winter.
Image: Shilpa Shetty Instagram
A denim jacket goes with any outfit and is perfect for light winter.
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.