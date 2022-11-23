Heading 3

Shilpa Shetty's
 Winter fashion

                  pinkvilla 

Prerna
Verma

NOV 23, 2022

FASHION

Image: Shilpa Shetty Instagram

Shilpa paired a stylish overcoat over her saree and looked fab.

The stylish overcoat

Image: Shilpa Shetty Instagram

Shilpa slays in this black bomber jacket and boots.

Black bomber jacket

Image: Shilpa Shetty Instagram

Shilpa paired a beige and brown half sweater over her white dress.

The half sweater

Image: Shilpa Shetty Instagram

Take cues from Shilpa’s simple sweatshirt for your winter look.

The black sweatshirt

Image: Shilpa Shetty Instagram

Shilpa paired her simple t-shirt dress with brown calf-length boots.

The calf-length boots

Image: Shilpa Shetty Instagram

Shilpa paired yet another beautiful saree with a long coat and looked stunning.

The traditional
 Long jacket

Image: Shilpa Shetty Instagram

Shilpa looks classy in this sweater top and sleeveless coat.

The sweater top & sleeveless blazer

Image: Shilpa Shetty Instagram

Shilpa looks beautiful in this black fur hoodie.

The black fur hoodie

Image: Shilpa Shetty Instagram

Shilpa looks lovely in this red pantsuit and it is perfect for winter.

The velvet pantsuit

Image: Shilpa Shetty Instagram

A denim jacket goes with any outfit and is perfect for light winter.

The denim jacket

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here