Shimmery eye makeup for festive season
pinkvilla
Akriti
Anand
FASHION
JAN 18, 2023
Source: Janhvi Kapoor instagram
Nothing matches a night out like glitter eye makeup as the star has done
Janhvi Kapoor
Source: Katrina kaif instagram
The actress opted for smokey eyes with glitter
Katrina Kaif
Festive makeup inspiration by celebs
How well do you know Sidharth Malhotra?
Source: Deepika padukone instagram
She is looking ravishing in this dramatic eye makeup
Deepika Padukone
Source: Tara Sutaria instagram
She has applied tinted eye shadow with eyeliner
Tara Sutaria
Source: Kriti Sanon Instagram
She has only used kajal with loads of shimmer for her eye makeup
Kriti Sanon
Source: Disha Patani instagram
She has used glitter around her eyes as eye makeup
Disha Patani
Source: Anushka Sharma instagram
She is looking gorgeous in shimmer eye makeup
Anushka Sharma
Source: Shanaya Kapoor instagram
The budding actress has used kajal and then went for shimmer as eye makeup
Shanaya Kapoor
Source: Dia Mirza instagram
She is looking very pretty in this eye makeup
Dia Mirza
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.