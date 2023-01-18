Heading 3

Shimmery eye makeup for festive season

Akriti
Anand

FASHION

JAN 18, 2023

Source: Janhvi Kapoor instagram

Nothing matches a night out like glitter eye makeup as the star has done

Janhvi Kapoor

Source: Katrina kaif instagram

The actress opted for smokey eyes with glitter

 Katrina Kaif

Festive makeup inspiration by celebs

Source: Deepika padukone instagram

She is looking ravishing in this dramatic eye makeup

Deepika Padukone

Source: Tara Sutaria instagram

She has applied tinted eye shadow with eyeliner

Tara Sutaria

Source: Kriti Sanon Instagram

She has only used kajal with loads of shimmer for her eye makeup

Kriti Sanon

Source: Disha Patani instagram

She has used glitter around her eyes as eye makeup

 Disha Patani

Source: Anushka Sharma instagram

She is looking gorgeous in shimmer eye makeup

 Anushka Sharma

Source: Shanaya Kapoor instagram 

The budding actress has used kajal and then went for shimmer as eye makeup

 Shanaya Kapoor

Source: Dia Mirza instagram

She is looking very pretty in this eye makeup

Dia Mirza

