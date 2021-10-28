oct 28, 2021
Shimmery sarees by celebs for Diwali
To look like a patakha this Diwali, take a cue from Bhumi Pednekar and go all out in a bright orange saree doused with sequins!
Gold numbers like this one worn by Kareena Kapoor Khan is just another glamorous way to look ravishing during the festival
A multi-hued sequin saree like Malaika Arora’s when paired with a deep V-neck forest green blouse can add much oomph to your desi Diwali look
Convenient and fuss-free, a pre-draped saree replete with sequins all over is bound to set the festive mood right!
To keep things striking yet elegant, Deepika Padukone’s blue sequin saree draped over a blue blouse is definitely a win
Shilpa Shetty Kundra’s dual toned sequin number is a bright and bold way to fashionably rock the desi number!
Millennials can play around with trendy hues.. like janhvi kapoor did and opt for a lavender-hued sequin saree to steal the show!
Priyanka Chopra Jonas served us with a major cue on how to look your best in a cream saree with silver scattered sequins all over it Credits: Getty Images
A sparkling silver saree with an embellished strappy blouse and statement rings is all you need to look as ravishing as Mouni Roy!
For a daytime look, Kiara Advani’s mint green saree is an ideal pick. Style it with a criss-cross blouse to give an overall edgy twist
