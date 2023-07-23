pinkvilla
Shruti Mehta
Fashion
JULY 23, 2023
Shiny Doshi’s hot bikini looks
Image: Shiny Doshi’s Instagram
The Saraswatichandra debutante is enjoying her beach getaway in this pastel bikini with a vibrant sarong
Plush pastel
Image: Shiny Doshi’s Instagram
The Ratri Ke Yatri diva is flaunting her toned body in this black and white bikini
Black & white
Image: Shiny Doshi’s Instagram
Orange ooze
The Sarojini- Ek Nayi Pehal protagonist has put the heat to shame in this vivid orange bikini
Image: Shiny Doshi’s Instagram
The Bahu Hamari Rajni Kant heroine looks phenomenal as she basks in the sunlight in this white bikini with floral prints
Beach vibe
Image: Shiny Doshi’s Instagram
The Jamai Raja artist has captured the attention of her fans in this purple bikini. Her flower choker is adorable
Purple punk
Image: Shiny Doshi’s Instagram
The Khatron Ke Khiladi participant looks sizzling in this bright green bikini. Her multicolored flip-flops are the highlight
Green grace
Image: Shiny Doshi’s Instagram
The Laal Ishq actress looks tantalizing in this pink bikini with floral prints. The ruffle detailing is eye-catching
Floral fun
Image: Shiny Doshi’s Instagram
The Dil Hi Toh Hai fame looks alluring in this white beach top paired with a checkered sarong
White whirl
Image: Shiny Doshi’s Instagram
The Shrimad Bhagwat Mahapuran star is a sight to behold in this printed blue beach attire
Blue burn
Image: Shiny Doshi’s Instagram
The Pandya Store enchantress looks like a breath of fresh air in this all-yellow ensemble
Yellow glow
