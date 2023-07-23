Heading 3

JULY 23, 2023

Shiny Doshi’s hot bikini looks 

Image: Shiny Doshi’s Instagram 

The Saraswatichandra debutante is enjoying her beach getaway in this pastel bikini with a vibrant sarong 

Plush pastel 

Image: Shiny Doshi’s Instagram 

The Ratri Ke Yatri diva is flaunting her toned body in this black and white bikini

Black & white 

Image: Shiny Doshi’s Instagram 

Orange ooze 

The Sarojini- Ek Nayi Pehal protagonist has put the heat to shame in this vivid orange bikini 

Image: Shiny Doshi’s Instagram 

The Bahu Hamari Rajni Kant heroine looks phenomenal as she basks in the sunlight in this white bikini with floral prints 

 Beach vibe 

Image: Shiny Doshi’s Instagram 

The Jamai Raja artist has captured the attention of her fans in this purple bikini. Her flower choker is adorable 

Purple punk 

Image: Shiny Doshi’s Instagram 

The Khatron Ke Khiladi participant looks sizzling in this bright green bikini. Her multicolored flip-flops are the highlight 

Green grace 

Image: Shiny Doshi’s Instagram 

The Laal Ishq actress looks tantalizing in this pink bikini with floral prints. The ruffle detailing is eye-catching 

Floral fun 

Image: Shiny Doshi’s Instagram 

The Dil Hi Toh Hai fame looks alluring in this white beach top paired with a checkered sarong 

White whirl 

Image: Shiny Doshi’s Instagram 

The Shrimad Bhagwat Mahapuran star is a sight to behold in this printed blue beach attire 

Blue burn 

Image: Shiny Doshi’s Instagram 

The Pandya Store enchantress looks like a breath of fresh air in this all-yellow ensemble

Yellow glow 

