Heading 3

Shirtless photos of
 John Abraham

                  pinkvilla 

Shefali Fernandes

DEC 17, 2022

FASHION

Source: John Abraham Instagram

Thirst trap

John Abraham flaunted his washboard abs as he posed from his gym

Source: John Abraham Instagram

John Abraham is seen casually sitting on a sofa and looking incredible in this shirtless photo

Visual treat

Source: John Abraham Instagram

John Abraham shared a shirtless picture and looked smoking hot

Workout sessions

Source: John Abraham Instagram

John Abraham flaunted his sculpted physique in this photo with Varun Dhawan

Hello handsome

Source: John Abraham Instagram

John Abraham looked incredibly handsome in this monochrome picture

Too hot to handle

Source: John Abraham Instagram

John Abraham flaunted his chiselled abs in this picture

Sharp and edgy

Source: John Abraham Instagram

John Abraham looks all bulked up as he shared a picture from the gym

Fit and fab

Source: John Abraham Instagram

John Abraham flaunted his drool-worthy abs and made fans go WOW!

Drool-worthy

Source: John Abraham Instagram

John Abraham's love for monochrome pictures is unreal and this social media is a proof!

Fitness freak

Source: John Abraham Instagram

John Abraham flaunted his well-toned body and proved that his fitness game is strong

Fitness game strong

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here