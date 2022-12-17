Shirtless photos of
John Abraham
pinkvilla
Shefali Fernandes
DEC 17, 2022
FASHION
Source: John Abraham Instagram
Thirst trap
John Abraham flaunted his washboard abs as he posed from his gym
John Abraham is seen casually sitting on a sofa and looking incredible in this shirtless photo
Visual treat
John Abraham shared a shirtless picture and looked smoking hot
Workout sessions
John Abraham flaunted his sculpted physique in this photo with Varun Dhawan
Hello handsome
John Abraham looked incredibly handsome in this monochrome picture
Too hot to handle
John Abraham flaunted his chiselled abs in this picture
Sharp and edgy
John Abraham looks all bulked up as he shared a picture from the gym
Fit and fab
John Abraham flaunted his drool-worthy abs and made fans go WOW!
Drool-worthy
John Abraham's love for monochrome pictures is unreal and this social media is a proof!
Fitness freak
John Abraham flaunted his well-toned body and proved that his fitness game is strong
Fitness game strong
