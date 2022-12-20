Heading 3

Shirtless pics of Ayushmann Khurrana

Lubna Khan

DEC 20, 2022

FASHION

Image: Ayushmann Khurrana Instagram

Ayushmann sets Instagram ablaze

Ayushmann Khurrana sent his fans into a frenzy as he posted this shirtless picture

Image: Ayushmann Khurrana Instagram

Ayushmann Khurrana flaunts his toned physique and sets social media on fire with his shirtless pictures

Ayushmann’s ripped physique

Image: Ayushmann Khurrana Instagram

“Somebody needs to take me out of bed! #ShootDay”, wrote Ayushmann, while sharing this shirtless photo

Monochrome picture

Image: Ayushmann Khurrana Instagram

Nothing much, just Ayushmann casually sipping coffee in this shirtless pic

It’s a thirst trap

Image: Ayushmann Khurrana Instagram

Ayushmann went through an incredible transformation for his film Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui, in which he plays a fitness trainer

Ayushmann’s transformation

Image: Ayushmann Khurrana Instagram

Ayushmann poses shirtless in this selfie clicked at the beach!

Getting some Vitamin sea

Image: Ayushmann Khurrana Instagram

How can someone look so amazing all the time

Sun-kissed

Image: Ayushmann Khurrana Instagram

Ayushmann wears a pride flag in this still from his film Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan

Ayushmann in Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan

Image: Ayushmann Khurrana Instagram

Ayushmann sports a man bun in this shirtless picture as he spends some time reading a book

Ayushmann raises the temperature

Image: Ayushmann Khurrana Instagram

Ayushmann Khurrana often breaks the Internet with his shirtless pictures

Why so hot?

