Shiv Thakare's
steal-worthy wardrobe
pinkvilla
Pramila Mandal
DEC 23, 2022
FASHION
Image source: Shiv Thakare Instagram
Presenting one fabulous look in a printed co-ord, Shiv Thakare makes a strong case as he poses for the pictures
Fabulous
Image source: Shiv Thakare Instagram
The Mard Maratha can make anyone sweep off their feet with his handsome looks and million-dollar smile
Ethnic look
Image source: Shiv Thakare Instagram
Shiv’s fantastic look in this white printed shirt can melt many hearts!
Dashing
Image source: Shiv Thakare Instagram
He often experiments with his look and we love how handsome the star looks here in sequined pants and a printed blazer
Fun yet stylish
Image source: Shiv Thakare Instagram
The Bigg Boss 16 contestant knows how to put his best fashion foot forward and is nailing his blazer look
Gentleman
Image source: Shiv Thakare Instagram
Make way for this fashion freak as he is all set to impress you with his dashing look here
Hoodie look
Image source: Shiv Thakare Instagram
Clad in this red and black sweatshirt, Shiv certainly knows how to impress the fashion police with his dapper looks
All black look
Image source: Shiv Thakare Instagram
Flaunting his style and excellent sartorial choices, Shiv looks suave in this stunning pink-and-white outfit
Cool stud
Image source: Ashish Sawant Instagram
Sporting this funky look, Shiv can truly make several jaws drop with his persona and style sense
Dressed to impress
Image source: Niraj Sarda Instagram
It is hard to take our eyes off this smart hunk, isn’t it? Shiv looks exceptionally charming in this formal look
Heart-melting
