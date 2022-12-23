Heading 3

Shiv Thakare's
steal-worthy wardrobe

                  pinkvilla 

Pramila Mandal

DEC 23, 2022

FASHION

Image source: Shiv Thakare Instagram

Presenting one fabulous look in a printed co-ord, Shiv Thakare makes a strong case as he poses for the pictures

Fabulous 

Image source: Shiv Thakare Instagram

The Mard Maratha can make anyone sweep off their feet with his handsome looks and million-dollar smile

Ethnic look

Image source: Shiv Thakare Instagram

Shiv’s fantastic look in this white printed shirt can melt many hearts!

Dashing

Image source: Shiv Thakare Instagram

He often experiments with his look and we love how handsome the star looks here in sequined pants and a printed blazer

Fun yet stylish

Image source: Shiv Thakare Instagram

The Bigg Boss 16 contestant knows how to put his best fashion foot forward and is nailing his blazer look 

Gentleman

Image source: Shiv Thakare Instagram

Make way for this fashion freak as he is all set to impress you with his dashing look here

Hoodie look

Image source: Shiv Thakare Instagram

Clad in this red and black sweatshirt, Shiv certainly knows how to impress the fashion police with his dapper looks

All black look

Image source: Shiv Thakare Instagram

Flaunting his style and excellent sartorial choices, Shiv looks suave in this stunning pink-and-white outfit

Cool stud

Image source: Ashish Sawant Instagram

Sporting this funky look, Shiv can truly make several jaws drop with his persona and style sense

Dressed to impress

Image source: Niraj Sarda Instagram

It is hard to take our eyes off this smart hunk, isn’t it? Shiv looks exceptionally charming in this formal look

Heart-melting

