Shivangi Joshi is
A glam queen
Arushi Srivastava
FASHION
FEB 01, 2023
Image Source- Shivangi Joshi Instagram
The actress looks fashionable in a multicolor athleisure outfit comprising sports bra, tights and bomber jacket
Stylish in athleisure
Image Source- Shivangi Joshi Instagram
Shivangi Joshi had us stunned as she posed in a multicolor and floral print dress paired with puffy sleeves
Cute floral dress
Shivangi Joshi slays in black outfits
Image Source- Shivangi Joshi Instagram
Shivangi Joshi is exuding boss babe vibes as she donned a mesh detail shimmery little black dress with boots
POLKA-DOTTED DRESS
Image Source- Shivangi Joshi Instagram
The actress added an extra dose of glam to her power dressing by wearing halter neck crop top with pants and shrug
Sassy co-ords
Image Source- Shivangi Joshi Instagram
Shivangi Joshi looked magical as she posed in a designer cut out top with white trousers
Casual chic look
Image Source- Shivangi Joshi Instagram
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress looked phenomenal in the lovely off shoulder blue color short dress with red lipstick
Off shoulder dress
Image Source- Shivangi Joshi Instagram
The actress is acing her winter look as she wore a black pullover and denim pants with magenta overcoat
Magenta overcoat
Image Source- Shivangi Joshi Instagram
Shivangi Joshi is rocking a red bodycon dress with high neck and full sleeves
Bodycon short dress
Image Source- Shivangi Joshi Instagram
The actress had us go weak in our knees as she posed in a strappy shoulder orange top and trousers set
Bright color outfit
