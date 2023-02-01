Heading 3

Shivangi Joshi is
A glam queen

Arushi Srivastava

FASHION

FEB 01, 2023

Image Source- Shivangi Joshi Instagram

The actress looks fashionable in a multicolor athleisure outfit comprising sports bra, tights and bomber jacket

Stylish in athleisure

Image Source- Shivangi Joshi Instagram

Shivangi Joshi had us stunned as she posed in a multicolor and floral print dress paired with puffy sleeves

Cute floral dress

Shivangi Joshi slays in black outfits

Image Source- Shivangi Joshi Instagram

Shivangi Joshi is exuding boss babe vibes as she donned a mesh detail shimmery little black dress with boots

POLKA-DOTTED DRESS

Image Source- Shivangi Joshi Instagram

The actress added an extra dose of glam to her power dressing by wearing halter neck crop top with pants and shrug

Sassy co-ords

Image Source- Shivangi Joshi Instagram

Shivangi Joshi looked magical as she posed in a designer cut out top with white trousers

Casual chic look

Image Source- Shivangi Joshi Instagram

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress looked phenomenal in the lovely off shoulder blue color short dress with red lipstick

Off shoulder dress

Image Source- Shivangi Joshi Instagram

The actress is acing her winter look as she wore a black pullover and denim pants with magenta overcoat

Magenta overcoat

Image Source- Shivangi Joshi Instagram

Shivangi Joshi is rocking a red bodycon dress with high neck and full sleeves

Bodycon short dress

Image Source- Shivangi Joshi Instagram

The actress had us go weak in our knees as she posed in a strappy shoulder orange top and trousers set

Bright color outfit

