Shivangi Joshi’s date looks
pinkvilla
Arushi Srivastava
Jan 03, 2023
FASHION
Video source- Shivangi Joshi Instagram
Shivangi Joshi looks adorable in this orange and white short dress
Colour block look
Image source- Shivangi Joshi Instagram
Get only appreciation from your bae as you sport black crop top and pants for lunch date
Black basic co-ords
Image source- Shivangi Joshi Instagram
Want to spice up your date night look, then wear the black halter neck dress and thigh high lacy boots like Shivangi Joshi
Snazzy in black
Video source- Shivangi Joshi Instagram
Show off your petite and toned physique with this pastel floral print dress
Floral dress
Video source- Shivangi Joshi Instagram
Lighten up your date look and have a fun time with your bae, wearing a comfy shirt dress like Shivangi
Adorable shirt dress
Image source- Shivangi Joshi Instagram
Ace your casual outing look with multicolour and floral puffy sleeves dress and light makeup
Multicolor puffy dress
Image source- Shivangi Joshi Instagram
Trip like a pro with a comfortable and vogue crop top and bright green high-waist pants
Crop top and pants
Image source- Shivangi Joshi Instagram
Dance your heart out in a cute frill detail short dress
Frill style dress
Video source- Shivangi Joshi Instagram
Elevate your everyday look with a printed midi dress with a wrap and collar detailing on the top part
Wrap style printed dress
Image source- Shivangi Joshi Instagram
Get the show-stopper look with the bright orange bodycon short dress with a high bun for the party
Life of party
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.