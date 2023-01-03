Heading 3

Shivangi Joshi’s date looks

                  pinkvilla 

Arushi Srivastava

Jan 03, 2023

FASHION

Video source- Shivangi Joshi Instagram

Shivangi Joshi looks adorable in this orange and white short dress

Colour block look

Image source- Shivangi Joshi Instagram

Get only appreciation from your bae as you sport black crop top and pants for lunch date

Black basic co-ords

Image source- Shivangi Joshi Instagram

Want to spice up your date night look, then wear the black halter neck dress and thigh high lacy boots like Shivangi Joshi

Snazzy in black 

Video source- Shivangi Joshi Instagram

Show off your petite and toned physique with this pastel floral print dress

Floral dress 

Video source- Shivangi Joshi Instagram

Lighten up your date look and have a fun time with your bae, wearing a comfy shirt dress like Shivangi

Adorable shirt dress 

Image source- Shivangi Joshi Instagram

Ace your casual outing look with multicolour and floral puffy sleeves dress and light makeup

Multicolor puffy dress 

Image source- Shivangi Joshi Instagram

Trip like a pro with a comfortable and vogue crop top and bright green high-waist pants

Crop top and pants 

Image source- Shivangi Joshi Instagram

Dance your heart out in a cute frill detail short dress

Frill style dress 

Video source- Shivangi Joshi Instagram

Elevate your everyday look with a printed midi dress with a wrap and collar detailing on the top part

Wrap style printed dress 

Image source- Shivangi Joshi Instagram

Get the show-stopper look with the bright orange bodycon short dress with a high bun for the party

Life of party 

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here