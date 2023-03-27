Heading 3

Shivangi Joshi’s Fashion Wardrobe

Pakhi Jain

Fashion

mar 27, 2023

Image- Shivangi Joshi’s Instagram


Shivangi Joshi is a popular Indian television actress known for her fashionable wardrobe

Fashion choices

Image- Shivangi Joshi’s Instagram

Her athleisure wear is very chic, comfortable and trendy 

Athleisure wear

Image- Shivangi Joshi’s Instagram

Western Wardrobe

Shivangi's western wardrobe includes chic dresses, crop tops, denim jackets, and more

Image- Shivangi Joshi’s Instagram

She is often seen wearing bright and bold colours that complement her skin tone

Bright Hues

Image- Shivangi Joshi’s Instagram

She has a knack for mixing and matching different styles, creating unique and stunning looks

Unique style

Image- Shivangi Joshi’s Instagram

She likes playing with her hairstyle as she adds accessories to make them unique

Hair Accessories

Image- Shivangi Joshi’s Instagram

Shivangi loves wearing jewellery and pairs each of her outfits with matching jewellery

Indian Jewellery

Image- Shivangi Joshi’s Instagram

Her love for saree is unmatchable, ranging from different types of embroidery and material

Saree love

Image- Shivangi Joshi’s Instagram

Shivangi's fashion sense has made her a style icon for many young girls in India

Style Icon

Image- Shivangi Joshi’s Instagram 

Whether on or off-screen, Shivangi Joshi's fashion wardrobe never fails to impress her fans

Impresses her fan

