Shivangi Joshi’s Style Diary
pinkvilla
Arpita Sarkar
Fashion
FEB 21, 2023
Video Source: Shivangi Joshi Instagram
Shivangi Joshi is looking like a diva in this simple white anarkali with a floral dupatta
White Anarkali
Image: Shivangi Joshi Instagram
Shivangi Joshi looks chic in this floral printed silk saree
Saree Love
Bharti-Debina: Stylish Moms Of TV
Nikki Tamboli In Stylish Athleisure
Image: Shivangi Joshi Instagram
Shivangi Joshi is looking gorgeous in this red dress
Resplendent In Red
Image: Shivangi Joshi Instagram
Shivangi Joshi wore a glittery top and feathered skirt
Feathered Skirt
Image: Shivangi Joshi Instagram
Shivangi Joshi strutted in style wearing this yellow one-shoulder thigh-high slit dress
Yellow Delight
Image: Shivangi Joshi Instagram
Shivangi Joshi donned a beautiful orange lehenga
Lehenga
Image: Shivangi Joshi Instagram
Shivangi Joshi looks cool and casual in this orange t-shirt and green pants along with a cap
Comfy Look
Image: Shivangi Joshi Instagram
Shivangi Joshi wore a colourful pants and a matching cap along with a white crop top and a jacket
Colourful Pants
Image: Shivangi Joshi Instagram
Shivangi Joshi looks oh-so-beautiful in this orange tulle dress
Tulle Dress
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.