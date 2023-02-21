Heading 3

Shivangi Joshi’s Style Diary

Video Source: Shivangi Joshi Instagram 

Shivangi Joshi is looking like a diva in this simple white anarkali with a floral dupatta

White Anarkali

Image: Shivangi Joshi Instagram

Shivangi Joshi looks chic in this floral printed silk saree 

Saree Love

Image: Shivangi Joshi Instagram 

Shivangi Joshi is looking gorgeous in this red dress

Resplendent In Red

Image: Shivangi Joshi Instagram 

Shivangi Joshi wore a glittery top and feathered skirt

Feathered Skirt 

Image: Shivangi Joshi Instagram 

Shivangi Joshi strutted in style wearing this yellow one-shoulder thigh-high slit dress

Yellow Delight

 
 
Image: Shivangi Joshi Instagram 

Shivangi Joshi donned a beautiful orange lehenga 

Lehenga

Image: Shivangi Joshi Instagram 

Shivangi Joshi looks cool and casual in this orange t-shirt and green pants along with a cap

Comfy Look

Image: Shivangi Joshi Instagram

Shivangi Joshi wore a colourful pants and a matching cap along with a white crop top and a jacket

Colourful Pants

Image: Shivangi Joshi Instagram 

Shivangi Joshi looks oh-so-beautiful in this orange tulle dress 

Tulle Dress

