Shruti Mehta
Fashion
JUNE 13, 2023
Shivangi Joshi’s vacation looks
Image: Shivangi Joshi’s Instagram account
Shivangi has hit the fashion hard by giving some amazing vacation looks that can be styled with ease
The sexy white
One simply cannot go wrong with a co-ord set and some pop of color. So, the Bekaboo actress cannot be faulted for that
Classy Co-ord
Images: Shivangi Joshi’s Instagram account
Images: Shivangi Joshi’s Instagram account
Messy hair and a relaxed fit are a must for vacation and the Balika Vadhu 2 protagonist has pulled off the look effortlessly
Simple glam
Images: Shivangi Joshi’s Instagram account
Oversized shirt
The Yeh Rishta Kya Kehalata Hai fame knows her style to the T and is rocking an oversized shirt like a pro
Images: Shivangi Joshi’s Instagram account
Joshi looks like a goofball of energy in a pastel ensemble with a floral-printed hat
Poised pastel
Images: Shivangi Joshi’s Instagram account
The Begusarai actress looks ready to paint the town red in this dazzling attire
The red rendez-vous
Images: Shivangi Joshi’s Instagram account
The Beintehaa fame has set the screens on fire with her serene yet bold look
Stylish grace
Images: Shivangi Joshi’s Instagram account
The Khatron Ke Khiladi participant seems prepared to continue her exercise adventure
Tranquil track pants
Images: Shivangi Joshi’s Instagram account
The Love by Chance actress has added her playful twist to the Boss Babe outfit with a pop of colors and a funky hairdo
The edgy ease
Images: Shivangi Joshi’s Instagram account
Shivangi Joshi has set an example that a cool printed t-shirt and black shorts are a must-have in the vacation wardrobe
Black shorts
