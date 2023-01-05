Heading 3

Short floral
dresses celebs wore

                  pinkvilla 

Neenaz Akhtar 

JAN 5, 2023

FASHION

Image: Karisma Kapoor Instagram

Karisma’s green and black floral outfit is lightweight, chic, and perfect for brunch or date night!

Karisma Kapoor

Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram 

The Phone Bhoot actress looked like a daisy in her purple floral corset dress from the label Giuseppe Di Morabito

Katrina Kaif

Image: Ananya Panday Instagram 

Panday looked relaxed and adorable in a mini yellow dress with black and white floral prints

Ananya Panday 

Image: Disha Patani Instagram 

Patani kept her look easy and fresh in a white dress with blue floral motifs on it

Disha Patani

Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram

Sara picked out a short floral-print dress for her beach vacation and looked pretty in it

Sara Ali Khan 

Image: Bhumi Pednekar Instagram 

The Badhaai Do actress looks stunning in a yellow floral dress with strappy sleeves and a thigh-high slit

Bhumi Pednekar

Image: Shanaya Kapoor Instagram 

Shanaya looked lovely in a short floral dress that she wore for a Halloween event

Shanaya Kapoor

Image: Pinkvilla 

The diva keeps things chic in a short black dress with multiple floral prints on it

Kiara Advani

Image: Ami Patel Instagram 

Priyanka Chopra Jonas picked out a simple floral print mini dress for an outing in the city

Priyanka Chopra

Image: Pinkvilla

The Mimi actress kept things fun and flirty in a short floral-print dress at the airport

Kriti Sanon

