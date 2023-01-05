Short floral
Image: Karisma Kapoor Instagram
Karisma’s green and black floral outfit is lightweight, chic, and perfect for brunch or date night!
Karisma Kapoor
Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram
The Phone Bhoot actress looked like a daisy in her purple floral corset dress from the label Giuseppe Di Morabito
Katrina Kaif
Image: Ananya Panday Instagram
Panday looked relaxed and adorable in a mini yellow dress with black and white floral prints
Ananya Panday
Image: Disha Patani Instagram
Patani kept her look easy and fresh in a white dress with blue floral motifs on it
Disha Patani
Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram
Sara picked out a short floral-print dress for her beach vacation and looked pretty in it
Sara Ali Khan
Image: Bhumi Pednekar Instagram
The Badhaai Do actress looks stunning in a yellow floral dress with strappy sleeves and a thigh-high slit
Bhumi Pednekar
Image: Shanaya Kapoor Instagram
Shanaya looked lovely in a short floral dress that she wore for a Halloween event
Shanaya Kapoor
Image: Pinkvilla
The diva keeps things chic in a short black dress with multiple floral prints on it
Kiara Advani
Image: Ami Patel Instagram
Priyanka Chopra Jonas picked out a simple floral print mini dress for an outing in the city
Priyanka Chopra
Image: Pinkvilla
The Mimi actress kept things fun and flirty in a short floral-print dress at the airport
Kriti Sanon
