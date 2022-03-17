Beauty

Rishika Shah

Rishika Shah

Short hairstyle tips by Deepika Padukone

High Bun

Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram

Tie your tresses up in a high bun and leave a few strands loose for a chic, messy look

Make a messy low bun and tease your front hair into a side parting, leaving your flicks loose

Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram

Side Parting Bun

For an effortless hairstyle that also looks elegant, simply put your hair into a low messy bun

Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram

Messy Low Bun

Neatly pull your hair into a low ponytail with a middle parting. To add volume, you can curl your hair like Deepika

Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram

Low Ponytail

Leave your hair open and neatly tuck your front hair behind your ears. Use hair gel or aloe vera gel to set them

Set It With Gel

Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram

Pull your hair back into a low ponytail and then braid the ponytail to create a neat yet chic look

Tiny Braid

Image: Deepika Padukone Instagram

To make your short hair look voluminous, simply blow dry them and leave them open in a side parting

Image: Deepika Padukone Instagram

Blow Dry

Soft beachy waves work wonders for women with short hair and Deepika’s hairstyle is proof!

Beachy Waves

Image: Deepika Padukone Instagram

Leave your hair open in beachy waves with a side parting and neatly tuck one side behind your ear

Side Tuck

Image: Deepika Padukone Instagram

