Rishika Shah
MAR 17, 2022
Short hairstyle tips by Deepika Padukone
High Bun
Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram
Tie your tresses up in a high bun and leave a few strands loose for a chic, messy look
Make a messy low bun and tease your front hair into a side parting, leaving your flicks loose
Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram
Side Parting Bun
For an effortless hairstyle that also looks elegant, simply put your hair into a low messy bun
Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram
Messy Low Bun
Neatly pull your hair into a low ponytail with a middle parting. To add volume, you can curl your hair like Deepika
Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram
Low Ponytail
Leave your hair open and neatly tuck your front hair behind your ears. Use hair gel or aloe vera gel to set them
Set It With Gel
Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram
Pull your hair back into a low ponytail and then braid the ponytail to create a neat yet chic look
Tiny Braid
Image: Deepika Padukone Instagram
To make your short hair look voluminous, simply blow dry them and leave them open in a side parting
Image: Deepika Padukone Instagram
Blow Dry
Soft beachy waves work wonders for women with short hair and Deepika’s hairstyle is proof!
Beachy Waves
Image: Deepika Padukone Instagram
Leave your hair open in beachy waves with a side parting and neatly tuck one side behind your ear
Side Tuck
Image: Deepika Padukone Instagram
