Shraddha Arya
acing co-ord outfits
pinkvilla
Pramila Mandal
NOV 24, 2022
FASHION
Image Source- Shraddha Arya Instagram
Shraddha left us stunned as she posed in a yellow floral printed co-ord and looked beautiful as she gets candidly captured
Image Source- Shraddha Arya Instagram
Make your brunch look stand out by styling a black and white patterned co-ord set just like this diva
Image Source- Shraddha Arya Instagram
The diva looks ready to groove as she sports this red co-ord with style and confidence
Image Source- Shraddha Arya Instagram
This funky colorful printed co-ord set and Shraddha’s natural beauty can make many hearts melt
Image Source- Shraddha Arya Instagram
The actress rocked her co-ord look in a dark green floral printed co-ord set that features a black bralette, pants and a long blazer
Image Source- Shraddha Arya Instagram
Shraddha is a vision in this white co-ord outfit, and her sheer beauty can make the angels fall!
Image Source- Shraddha Arya Instagram
Shinning bright as a ray of sunshine, Shraddha aces her another co-ord look by opting for this yellow outfit
Image Source- Shraddha Arya Instagram
The Kundali Bhagya actress looked all things glam in a black blingy co-ord set featuring a black plunging neckline top and slit skirt
Image Source- Shraddha Arya Instagram
Shraddha exuded major boss lady vibes in a white striped co-ord set that comprises a bralette, pants and a blazer
Image Source- Shraddha Arya Instagram
Clad in this pretty pink velvet co-ord, Shraddha looks absolute babe as she poses in it
