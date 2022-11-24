Heading 3

Shraddha Arya
acing co-ord outfits

Pramila Mandal

NOV 24, 2022

FASHION

Image Source- Shraddha Arya Instagram 

Shraddha left us stunned as she posed in a yellow floral printed co-ord and looked beautiful as she gets candidly captured

Trendy in yellow

Image Source- Shraddha Arya Instagram 

Make your brunch look stand out by styling a black and white patterned co-ord set just like this diva

Pattern outfit

Image Source- Shraddha Arya Instagram 

The diva looks ready to groove as she sports this red co-ord with style and confidence 

Fiery Red

Image Source- Shraddha Arya Instagram 

This funky colorful printed co-ord set and Shraddha’s natural beauty can make many hearts melt 

Funky

Image Source- Shraddha Arya Instagram 

The actress rocked her co-ord look in a dark green floral printed co-ord set that features a black bralette, pants and a long blazer

Floral love

Image Source- Shraddha Arya Instagram 

Shraddha is a vision in this white co-ord outfit, and her sheer beauty can make the angels fall!

Pristine white

Image Source- Shraddha Arya Instagram 

Shinning bright as a ray of sunshine, Shraddha aces her another co-ord look by opting for this yellow outfit

Bright beauty

Image Source- Shraddha Arya Instagram 

The Kundali Bhagya actress looked all things glam in a black blingy co-ord set featuring a black plunging neckline top and slit skirt

Glam look

Image Source- Shraddha Arya Instagram 

Shraddha exuded major boss lady vibes in a white striped co-ord set that comprises a bralette, pants and a blazer

Boss Lady

Image Source- Shraddha Arya Instagram 

Clad in this pretty pink velvet co-ord, Shraddha looks absolute babe as she poses in it

Velvet love

