Heading 3

Shraddha Arya and her

shades of yellow

                  pinkvilla 

Sakshi
Singh

SEPT 29, 2022

FASHION

Image: Shraddha Arya Instagram

Looking for something simple yet stunning, then this exquisite beautiful lehenga choli set in yellow with elaborate embroidery is an excellent choice

Bright like sunshine

Image: Shraddha Arya Instagram

If you want something a little more simple but still stylish, this yellow patterned lehenga is ideal for your haldi celebrations

Gleeful

Image: Shraddha Arya Instagram

If your vibe is something a little more Anarkali with its bright colors and twirl, this Shraddha Inspired Anarkali salwar suit is perfect

Anarkali’s twirl

Image: Shraddha Arya Instagram

Channel your inner diva in this bright yellow lehenga with stitch embroidery from the collection of Gopiva, just like the actress did

Lehenga look

Image: Shraddha Arya Instagram

The actress exuded elegance and charm in this floral printed yellow salwar suit, setting up some major look goals for your next party

Floral elegance

Image: Shraddha Arya Instagram

Want to look like a diva? Take a cue from Shraddha and wear a gorgeous yellow lehenga coupled with an opulent white jeweled blouse

Glamorous yellow

Image: Shraddha Arya Instagram

Not sure what to wear to your next party? Opt for this lace textured saree in yellow paired up with a heavy necklace for that touch of dazzle just like Shraddha

Dazzle around

Image: Shraddha Arya Instagram

For morning brunches, though, keep it relaxed and modern by wearing this co-ord yellow set look from Sharddha's wardrobe

Modern way

Image: Shraddha Arya Instagram

If you prefer a more subtle and ethnic style, this marigold set look will do the work and make you look as stunning as Shraddha

Marigold 

Image: Shraddha Arya Instagram

If you want to look subtle but not too subtle, add a pop of color to your ensemble, as Shraddha did with her stunning Anarkali suit

Pop of pink

THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: Madhuri Dixit redefines elegance in blue

Click Here