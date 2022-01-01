Shraddha Arya and her
shades of yellow
pinkvilla
Sakshi
Singh
SEPT 29, 2022
FASHION
Image: Shraddha Arya Instagram
Looking for something simple yet stunning, then this exquisite beautiful lehenga choli set in yellow with elaborate embroidery is an excellent choice
Image: Shraddha Arya Instagram
If you want something a little more simple but still stylish, this yellow patterned lehenga is ideal for your haldi celebrations
Image: Shraddha Arya Instagram
If your vibe is something a little more Anarkali with its bright colors and twirl, this Shraddha Inspired Anarkali salwar suit is perfect
Image: Shraddha Arya Instagram
Channel your inner diva in this bright yellow lehenga with stitch embroidery from the collection of Gopiva, just like the actress did
Image: Shraddha Arya Instagram
The actress exuded elegance and charm in this floral printed yellow salwar suit, setting up some major look goals for your next party
Image: Shraddha Arya Instagram
Want to look like a diva? Take a cue from Shraddha and wear a gorgeous yellow lehenga coupled with an opulent white jeweled blouse
Image: Shraddha Arya Instagram
Not sure what to wear to your next party? Opt for this lace textured saree in yellow paired up with a heavy necklace for that touch of dazzle just like Shraddha
Image: Shraddha Arya Instagram
For morning brunches, though, keep it relaxed and modern by wearing this co-ord yellow set look from Sharddha's wardrobe
Image: Shraddha Arya Instagram
If you prefer a more subtle and ethnic style, this marigold set look will do the work and make you look as stunning as Shraddha
Image: Shraddha Arya Instagram
If you want to look subtle but not too subtle, add a pop of color to your ensemble, as Shraddha did with her stunning Anarkali suit
