Shraddha Arya approved hairstyles

Arushi Srivastava

Fashion

mar 25, 2023

Image Source- Shraddha Arya Instagram


The Kundali Bhagya actress has tied up her hair in a neat bun as she wore a satin dress

A neat bun

Image Source- Shraddha Arya Instagram

The actress has sported beachy curls as she enjoyed taking sunbath on a vacation

Wavy curls

Image Source- Shraddha Arya Instagram

High ponytail

The actress looks fashionable as she wore a black dress and tied her hair in a high ponytail

Image Source- Shraddha Arya Instagram

Shraddha Arya looks simply elegant as she wore a green lehenga set and accessorised it with garja in her hair 

Gajra bun

Image Source- Shraddha Arya Instagram

Shraddha Arya had worn a fitted dress and tied up her hair partly with side fringes

Partly tied up

Image Source- Shraddha Arya Instagram

The actress looks fashionable in a floral co-ord set along with her open straight hair

Straightened hair 

Image Source- Shraddha Arya Instagram

The actress sported a retro look with a flowers accessorized bun and curled side fringes

Curled fringes 

Image Source- Shraddha Arya Instagram

The Dream Girl fame has donned a Punjabi look with a Patiala salwar suit and long braided hair

Long braids

Image Source- Shraddha Arya Instagram

The actress looks charming as she added a little puff on the front part of her hair for the Holi look

Puff hair style 

