Shraddha Arya approved hairstyles
Arushi Srivastava
mar 25, 2023
Image Source- Shraddha Arya Instagram
The Kundali Bhagya actress has tied up her hair in a neat bun as she wore a satin dress
A neat bun
Image Source- Shraddha Arya Instagram
The actress has sported beachy curls as she enjoyed taking sunbath on a vacation
Wavy curls
Image Source- Shraddha Arya Instagram
High ponytail
The actress looks fashionable as she wore a black dress and tied her hair in a high ponytail
Image Source- Shraddha Arya Instagram
Shraddha Arya looks simply elegant as she wore a green lehenga set and accessorised it with garja in her hair
Gajra bun
Image Source- Shraddha Arya Instagram
Shraddha Arya had worn a fitted dress and tied up her hair partly with side fringes
Partly tied up
Image Source- Shraddha Arya Instagram
The actress looks fashionable in a floral co-ord set along with her open straight hair
Straightened hair
Image Source- Shraddha Arya Instagram
The actress sported a retro look with a flowers accessorized bun and curled side fringes
Curled fringes
Image Source- Shraddha Arya Instagram
The Dream Girl fame has donned a Punjabi look with a Patiala salwar suit and long braided hair
Long braids
Image Source- Shraddha Arya Instagram
The actress looks charming as she added a little puff on the front part of her hair for the Holi look
Puff hair style
