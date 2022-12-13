Heading 3

Shraddha Arya's
golden outfits

                  pinkvilla 

Arushi Srivastava

DEC 13, 2022

FASHION

Image source- Shraddha Arya Instagram

Kundali Bhagya actress looks fashionable in golden shimmery net saree and a statement necklace

Shimmery saree

Image source- Shraddha Arya Instagram

The actress looks elegant and beautiful in a yellow and golden silk saree paired with statement earrings

Silk saree

Image source- Shraddha Arya Instagram

One with hubby 

She looks like a new bride in a lovely golden saree with red borders as she posed with her husband Rahul Nagal

Image source- Shraddha Arya Instagram

Shraddha looks magnificent in a shimmery and mirror work lehenga, which she paired with a statement necklace

Royal lehenga 

Image source- Shraddha Arya Instagram

The actress looks like a stylish diva in a gorgeous self work saree with puffy sleeves blouse

Puffy sleeves blouse

Image source- Shraddha Arya Instagram

The actress has perfect look for weddings as she wore a shimmery multicolor lehenga with a golden dupatta

Multicolor lehenga 

Image source- Shraddha Arya Instagram

The actress is creating fashion statement in a threadwork floor length kurta set with golden dupatta

Festive ready 

Image source- Shraddha Arya Instagram

The actress looks sizzling in a black and golden lehenga set with smokey eyes makeup

Traditional diva 

Image source- Shraddha Arya Instagram

Make your wedding party look stand out with golden foil print lehenga skirt and golden blouse, paired with a golden choker

Gorgeous in golden 

Image source- Shraddha Arya Instagram

Get the perfect shimmery look for day event in a golden and green lehenga with statement earrings

Glam up in lehenga 

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here