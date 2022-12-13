Shraddha Arya's
golden outfits
Arushi Srivastava
DEC 13, 2022
FASHION
Image source- Shraddha Arya Instagram
Kundali Bhagya actress looks fashionable in golden shimmery net saree and a statement necklace
Shimmery saree
The actress looks elegant and beautiful in a yellow and golden silk saree paired with statement earrings
Silk saree
One with hubby
She looks like a new bride in a lovely golden saree with red borders as she posed with her husband Rahul Nagal
Shraddha looks magnificent in a shimmery and mirror work lehenga, which she paired with a statement necklace
Royal lehenga
The actress looks like a stylish diva in a gorgeous self work saree with puffy sleeves blouse
Puffy sleeves blouse
The actress has perfect look for weddings as she wore a shimmery multicolor lehenga with a golden dupatta
Multicolor lehenga
The actress is creating fashion statement in a threadwork floor length kurta set with golden dupatta
Festive ready
The actress looks sizzling in a black and golden lehenga set with smokey eyes makeup
Traditional diva
Make your wedding party look stand out with golden foil print lehenga skirt and golden blouse, paired with a golden choker
Gorgeous in golden
Get the perfect shimmery look for day event in a golden and green lehenga with statement earrings
Glam up in lehenga
