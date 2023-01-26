Heading 3

Shraddha Arya
in pink outfits

                  pinkvilla 

Arushi
Srivastava

FASHION

JAN 26, 2023

Video Source: Shraddha Arya Instagram 

The actress sports a royal look in a dual shade silk saree paired with choker set

Graceful silk saree

Image Source: Shraddha Arya Instagram

Shraddha Arya looks simply gorgeous in a floral print and lace design kurta set

Lace work kurta set

Image Source: Shraddha Arya Instagram

Get the most attractive party look with the embellishment work pink sharara of Shraddha Arya

Embellished sharara

Image Source: Shraddha Arya Instagram

Shraddha Arya has effortlessly adapted the fabulous look of Deepika Padukone from Om Shanti Om

Bollywood diva look

Image Source: Shraddha Arya Instagram

Kundali Bhagya actress looks spectacular and chic in a bodycon and off shoulder velvet gown with stole

Off shoulder velvet gown

Image Source: Shraddha Arya Instagram

The actress looks simply charming in a bright pink gota work lehenga set with dupatta

Gota work lehenga

Image Source: Shraddha Arya Instagram

Get the high end fashionable look for your family wedding function with Shraddha Arya’s layered lehenga look

Embellished lehenga

Image Source: Shraddha Arya Instagram

The actress looks gorgeous in a baby pink net saree paired with a stylish bangle in hand

Net saree

Image Source: Shraddha Arya Instagram

The actress looks gorgeous in a dark pink floral embroidery work saree with a puffy sleeves blouse

Floral saree

