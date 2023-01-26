Shraddha Arya
in pink outfits
pinkvilla
Arushi
Srivastava
FASHION
JAN 26, 2023
Video Source: Shraddha Arya Instagram
The actress sports a royal look in a dual shade silk saree paired with choker set
Graceful silk saree
Image Source: Shraddha Arya Instagram
Shraddha Arya looks simply gorgeous in a floral print and lace design kurta set
Lace work kurta set
Image Source: Shraddha Arya Instagram
Get the most attractive party look with the embellishment work pink sharara of Shraddha Arya
Embellished sharara
Image Source: Shraddha Arya Instagram
Shraddha Arya has effortlessly adapted the fabulous look of Deepika Padukone from Om Shanti Om
Bollywood diva look
Image Source: Shraddha Arya Instagram
Kundali Bhagya actress looks spectacular and chic in a bodycon and off shoulder velvet gown with stole
Off shoulder velvet gown
Image Source: Shraddha Arya Instagram
The actress looks simply charming in a bright pink gota work lehenga set with dupatta
Gota work lehenga
Image Source: Shraddha Arya Instagram
Get the high end fashionable look for your family wedding function with Shraddha Arya’s layered lehenga look
Embellished lehenga
Image Source: Shraddha Arya Instagram
The actress looks gorgeous in a baby pink net saree paired with a stylish bangle in hand
Net saree
Image Source: Shraddha Arya Instagram
The actress looks gorgeous in a dark pink floral embroidery work saree with a puffy sleeves blouse
Floral saree
