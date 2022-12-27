Heading 3

Shraddha Arya
 In ravishing lehengas

                  pinkvilla 

Pramila Mandal

DEC 27, 2022

FASHION

Image Source- Shraddha Arya Instagram 

Clad in this heavily embellished peacock green lehenga, Shraddha looks absolutely gorgeous here

Gorgeous in green

Image Source- Shraddha Arya Instagram 

What a beautiful sight to behold! The diva looks nothing less than a queen in this stunning embellished lehenga

Blue-tiful

Image Source- Shraddha Arya Instagram 

A lehenga is perfect for every occasion! The diva exudes charm as she poses in a yellow ensemble 

Sunshine

Image Source- Shraddha Arya Instagram 

Her fashion game is on point as she confidently slays into another yellow lehenga and looks more gorgeous than ever

Dazzler

Image Source- Shraddha Arya Instagram 

Decked up in a heavy beige embellished outfit, Shraddha looks stunning as she grooves here

Stunner

Image Source- Shraddha Arya Instagram 

This color and stunning lehenga just amps up her beauty and she nails her ethnic look like a true fashion icon

Pristine white

Image Source- Pappu Gupta Instagram 

Defining her endless love for lehengas, Shraddha can steal the limelight easily as she poses in this white outfit

Enchanting

Image Source- Shraddha Arya Instagram 

Shraddha is definitely a pataka as she is dressed in a pink ruffle lehenga 

Pretty in pink

Image Source- Shraddha Arya Instagram 

We are blown away by this diva’s regal heavily embroidered lehenga that adds a touch of charisma to her gorgeous looks 

Ravishing

Image Source- Abhay R Kirti Instagram

Shraddha shows us how to slay effortlessly in a heavy ensemble and looks beautiful as she does it

Regal look

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here