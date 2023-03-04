Heading 3

Shraddha Arya in stunning lehengas

Image Source- Shraddha Arya Instagram 

Shraddha Arya is creating bridal wear trends with a pink embellished lehenga and red dupatta set

Pink embellished lehenga

Image Source- Shraddha Arya Instagram 

Shraddha’s fashion game is on point as she slays in yellow lehenga and looks gorgeous than ever

Dainty in yellow

Video Source- Shraddha Arya Instagram 

This white stunning lehenga just amps up her beauty and she nails her ethnic look as a true fashion icon

Delicate floral embroidery

Video Source- Shraddha Arya Instagram 

Shraddha is a sight to behold as she looks like a queen in this stunning mirror work lehenga

Beauty in blue 

Image Source- Pappu Gupta Instagram

Shraddha can steal the limelight easily as she poses in this white floral print lehenga with choker necklace

Wow-some looks

Image Source- Shraddha Arya Instagram

Shraddha looks absolutely gorgeous as she poses in a heavily embellished shimmery lehenga

Shimmery lehenga

Image Source- Shraddha Arya Instagram 

We are blown away by this diva’s heavily embroidered lehenga 

Stunning in red

Image Source- Shraddha Arya Instagram

The diva exudes charm as she poses in a yellow lehenga set along with traditional jewellery 

Ethnic diva

Image Source- Shraddha Arya Instagram

Shraddha Arya expressed her love for lehenga as she posed in a pink ruffle lehenga with embellished choli

Pretty in pink

