Shraddha Arya in stunning lehengas
Arushi Srivastava
Fashion
mar 04, 2023
Image Source- Shraddha Arya Instagram
Shraddha Arya is creating bridal wear trends with a pink embellished lehenga and red dupatta set
Pink embellished lehenga
Image Source- Shraddha Arya Instagram
Shraddha’s fashion game is on point as she slays in yellow lehenga and looks gorgeous than ever
Dainty in yellow
Video Source- Shraddha Arya Instagram
This white stunning lehenga just amps up her beauty and she nails her ethnic look as a true fashion icon
Delicate floral embroidery
Video Source- Shraddha Arya Instagram
Shraddha is a sight to behold as she looks like a queen in this stunning mirror work lehenga
Beauty in blue
Image Source- Pappu Gupta Instagram
Shraddha can steal the limelight easily as she poses in this white floral print lehenga with choker necklace
Wow-some looks
Image Source- Shraddha Arya Instagram
Shraddha looks absolutely gorgeous as she poses in a heavily embellished shimmery lehenga
Shimmery lehenga
Image Source- Shraddha Arya Instagram
We are blown away by this diva’s heavily embroidered lehenga
Stunning in red
Image Source- Shraddha Arya Instagram
The diva exudes charm as she poses in a yellow lehenga set along with traditional jewellery
Ethnic diva
Image Source- Shraddha Arya Instagram
Shraddha Arya expressed her love for lehenga as she posed in a pink ruffle lehenga with embellished choli
Pretty in pink
