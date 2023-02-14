Heading 3

Shraddha Arya is a bikini babe

                  pinkvilla 

Arushi Srivastava

Fashion

FEB 14, 2023

Source: Shraddha Arya Instagram

Shraddha Arya is a trend setter for bright colored bikinis as she looks fabulous in a bright yellow one

Yellow blossom

Source: Shraddha Arya Instagram

The Kundali Bhagya fame has her fans going gaga over her looks as she flaunts her waistline in a black bikini set

Sizzling in black 

Take this Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia quiz

Priyanka Choudhary's beachy looks

Source: Shraddha Arya Instagram

We are just amazed by the gorgeous looks of the actress in a black cut out designed bikini paired with leopard print jacket

Wild side

Source: Shraddha Arya Instagram

Shraddha Arya is oozing tropical vibes as she took selfie in this pink floral knot design bikini

Floral bliss

Source: Shraddha Arya Instagram

Take a look at this gorgeous star flaunting her toned physique in white beachwear

Flanting curves

Source: Shraddha Arya Instagram

Making jaws drop is her forte, and yet again, she aces her look here in orange co-ords

Orange twist 

Source: Shraddha Arya Instagram

The actress dons a neon bikini set to soak up some sun and made our hearts flutter with her no makeup look

Neon shine 

Source: Shraddha Arya Instagram

Shraddha is a hot mess as she flaunts her toned body in a pink velvet bikini

Velvet diva

Source: Shraddha Arya Instagram

The Dream Girl fame flaunts her curves in a sexy white bikini as she gets ready to dive

Serene in white

Source: Shraddha Arya Instagram

Shraddha Arya is a beach queen as she slays this frilled black bikini look

Fashionista in frills

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here