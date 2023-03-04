Shraddha Arya is a diva in black outfits
mar 04, 2023
Source- Shraddha Arya Instagram
The Kundali Bhagya actress looks simply stylish and comfy in a snug full sleeves and slit dress
Stunner in slit dress
Source- Shraddha Arya Instagram
Shraddha Arya is acing the cute yet chic look with the polka dot and cut out design short dress
Fabulous in LBD
Source- Shraddha Arya Instagram
Shraddha Arya is making quite a statement in a black embellished saree and backless blouse
Embellished saree
Source- Shraddha Arya Instagram
Shraddha Arya looks simply charming in a black collared shirt and denim pants
Casual chic
Source- Shraddha Arya Instagram
The Dream Girl fame looks sassy in a black crop top and leather pants
Sizzling date night
Source- Shraddha Arya Instagram
Shraddha Arya is acing the beachy look in this monokiniwith her frill design bikini and sarong
Oomph in bikini
Source- Shraddha Arya Instagram
Take beach look inspiration from fashionable telly diva as she rocked the floral short dress
Cute floral dress
Source- Shraddha Arya Instagram
Shraddha Arya looks simply fabulous in a black crop top and buttoned skirt set
Fashionista in co-ords
Source- Shraddha Arya Instagram
The Kundali Bhagya actress is a diva in a traditional outfit as she twirled in a black striped saree
Striped saree
