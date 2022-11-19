Heading 3

Shraddha Arya's
 Bodycon dresses 

Pramila Mandal

NOV 19, 2022

FASHION

Image Source- mahadevallegunti Instagram 

Shraddha’s white corset dress, charm and style sense are enough to make angels fall from heaven!

Classy and Sassy

Image Source- Shraddha Arya Instagram

Putting her best fashion foot forward, Shraddha looks date ready in a floral-printed blue bodycon dress 

Elegance on point

Image Source- Shraddha Arya Instagram 


Shraddha proves that casual outfits and fashion can go hand in hand as she nails her printed outfit

Casual Stunner

Image Source- Shraddha Arya Instagram 

Shraddha’s sizzling look is packed with oomph in this pink strapless bodycon outfit

Beguiling

Image Source- Shraddha Arya Instagram 

She looked like an absolute goddess in a short bodycon dress and aced her look as she hopped on the lilac bandwagon 

Dressed to impress

Image Source- Shraddha Arya Instagram 

 Known for her impeccable sartorial choices, Shraddha always leaves us stunned with her amazing pink short dress and gorgeous look

Heart-melting smile

Image Source- Shraddha Arya Instagram 

Shraddha looks drop-dead gorgeous in this dark green floral short dress and exudes charm as she poses in it

Picture Perfect

Image Source- Shraddha Arya Instagram 


Shraddha slays like a queen as she poses in this animal-printed short dress

Chic yet Stylish

Image Source- Shraddha Arya Instagram 

Carrying all the glam to the party, Shraddha looked absolutely ravishing in this glittery bodycon dress

Redefining Beauty

Image Source- Shraddha Arya Instagram 

Indeed Shraddha looks beyond beautiful in a pretty blue bodycon gown

Blue-tiful

