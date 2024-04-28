Heading 3
Shraddha Arya’s Enchanting Ethnic Wears
Image - Instagram@sarya12
Shraddha’s beautiful black kurta set is indeed enchanting; adorned with heavy white embroidery on the scalloped edges of the hem
#1
Image - Instagram@sarya12
The telly actor opted for a multicolored saree with abstract prints on it; she accessorized the look with jhumkas and a neat bun hairdo
#2
Image - Instagram@sarya12
Arya’s baby pink organza saree is an ethereal fit; set with floral embroidery and paired with a puffed-up sleeve blouse
#3
Image - Instagram@sarya12
Her saree collection is indeed magnificent! She opted for a light-hued simple saree paired with an extremely embellished blouse and donned a cascading hairstyle
#4
Image - Instagram@sarya12
The Kundali Bhagya actress donned a green lehenga; the lehenga was heavy and stunningly embedded with beads and sequins. She accessorized her look with a green choker and matching earrings
#5
Image - Instagram@sarya12
Shraddha seems to be obsessed with puffed-up sleeve blouses! She opted for a vibrant red saree with a heavy border and complemented her look with opulent Indian jewelry
#6
Image - Instagram@sarya12
#7
The Tumhari Pakhi Actress wore an Indo-Western fit; consisting of a sea green ensemble adorned with floral embroidery that was classy and magnificent!
Image - Instagram@sarya12
A white kurta set with ivory detailing is a royal and regal fit emitting classiness and sophistication
#8
Image - Instagram@sarya12
Arya looked mesmerizing in this lemon green lehenga set that had golden detailing on it; she donned a bun hairdo to go with the look
#9
Image - Instagram@sarya12
What a stunning look! Shraddha looked gorgeous in this silver lehenga; set with a plunging neckline blouse and paired with matching jewelry
#10
