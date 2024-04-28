Heading 3

april 28, 2024

Shraddha Arya’s Enchanting Ethnic Wears

Image - Instagram@sarya12

Shraddha’s beautiful black kurta set is indeed enchanting; adorned with heavy white embroidery on the scalloped edges of the hem 

#1

Image - Instagram@sarya12

The telly actor opted for a multicolored saree with abstract prints on it; she accessorized the look with jhumkas and a neat bun hairdo 

#2

Image - Instagram@sarya12

Arya’s baby pink organza saree is an ethereal fit; set with floral embroidery and paired with a puffed-up sleeve blouse 

#3

Image - Instagram@sarya12

Her saree collection is indeed magnificent! She opted for a light-hued simple saree paired with an extremely embellished blouse and donned a cascading hairstyle 

#4

Image - Instagram@sarya12

The Kundali Bhagya actress donned a green lehenga; the lehenga was heavy and stunningly embedded with beads and sequins. She accessorized her look with a green choker and matching earrings

#5

Image - Instagram@sarya12

Shraddha seems to be obsessed with puffed-up sleeve blouses! She opted for a vibrant red saree with a heavy border and complemented her look with opulent Indian jewelry 

#6

Image - Instagram@sarya12

#7

The Tumhari Pakhi Actress wore an Indo-Western fit; consisting of a sea green ensemble adorned with floral embroidery that was classy and magnificent! 

Image - Instagram@sarya12

A white kurta set with ivory detailing is a royal and regal fit emitting classiness and sophistication 

#8

Image - Instagram@sarya12

Arya looked mesmerizing in this lemon green lehenga set that had golden detailing on it; she donned a bun hairdo to go with the look 

#9

Image - Instagram@sarya12

What a stunning look! Shraddha looked gorgeous in this silver lehenga; set with a plunging neckline blouse and paired with matching jewelry 

#10

