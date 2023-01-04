Shraddha Arya’s
love for jhumkas
Arushi Srivastava
Jan 04, 2023
FASHION
Image source- Shraddha Arya Instagram
The actress looks beautiful in a red embroidery work saree and mirror work blouse, accessorized with stylish long jhumkas
Long tail jhumka
Image source- Shraddha Arya Instagram
Get this simple yet elegant look of Shraddha Arya as she pairs pearl work jhumka with her saree look
Pearl work
Image source- Shraddha Arya Instagram
Flaunt your designer work deep neckline blouse with a blue saree and golden hoop style jhumka
Golden hoops
Image source- Shraddha Arya Instagram
The actress looks gorgeous in a bright green gota work lehenga paired with matching jhumkas
Karwa Chauth look
Image source- Shraddha Arya Instagram
Sport a blingy look for your party like Shraddha Arya’s studded choker set and jhumkas
Stone work
Video source- Shraddha Arya Instagram
Twirl around with joy like Shraddha Arya in a mirror work saree and accessorize it with silver jhumka and bangles
Large earrings
Image source- Shraddha Arya Instagram
The actress looks gorgeous in a pastel green chikankari work kurta set paired with silver jhumkas
Dainty look
Image source- Shraddha Arya Instagram
Kundali Bhagya actress has sported a punjaban look with a white and red Patiala suit and kundan work jewellery
Punjabi look
Video source- Shraddha Arya Instagram
Look glowing in a deep blue kurta set with floral dupatta and designer lehenga
Floral dupatta set
Image source- Shraddha Arya Instagram
Steal the limelight in a yellow coloured mirror work lehenga set with hoop style jhumkas for festive occasions
Gorgeous in lehenga
