Shraddha Arya’s
love for jhumkas

Arushi Srivastava

Jan 04, 2023

Image source- Shraddha Arya Instagram

The actress looks beautiful in a red embroidery work saree and mirror work blouse, accessorized with stylish long jhumkas

Long tail jhumka 

Image source- Shraddha Arya Instagram

Get this simple yet elegant look of Shraddha Arya as she pairs pearl work jhumka with her saree look

Pearl work 

Image source- Shraddha Arya Instagram

Flaunt your designer work deep neckline blouse with a blue saree and golden hoop style jhumka

Golden hoops 

Image source- Shraddha Arya Instagram

The actress looks gorgeous in a bright green gota work lehenga paired with matching jhumkas

Karwa Chauth look 

Image source- Shraddha Arya Instagram

Sport a blingy look for your party like Shraddha Arya’s studded choker set and jhumkas

Stone work 

Video source- Shraddha Arya Instagram

Twirl around with joy like Shraddha Arya in a mirror work saree and accessorize it with silver jhumka and bangles

Large earrings 

Image source- Shraddha Arya Instagram

The actress looks gorgeous in a pastel green chikankari work kurta set paired with silver jhumkas

Dainty look 

Image source- Shraddha Arya Instagram

Kundali Bhagya actress has sported a punjaban look with a white and red Patiala suit and kundan work jewellery

Punjabi look 

Video source- Shraddha Arya Instagram

Look glowing in a deep blue kurta set with floral dupatta and designer lehenga

Floral dupatta set 

Image source- Shraddha Arya Instagram

Steal the limelight in a yellow coloured mirror work lehenga set with hoop style jhumkas for festive occasions

Gorgeous in lehenga

