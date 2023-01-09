Shraddha Arya's
statement neckpieces
Arushi Srivastava
JAN 9, 2023
FASHION
Video Source - Shraddha Arya Instagram
Shraddha Arya looks like a diva in a multicolor saree and choker style golden neckpiece
Kundan work choker
Image Source - Shraddha Arya Instagram
The actress had paired a shimmery silver saree with a pearl work studded choker set
Pearl choker set
Image Source - Shraddha Arya Instagram
The Kundali Bhagya actress looks like a real bride in a red saree and broad choker set
Golden designer choker
Video Source - Shraddha Arya Instagram
Shraddha sported a yellow lehenga set with a golden chandbali style choker set
Choker set with lehenga
Image Source - Shraddha Arya Instagram
The actress looks ravishing in a floral lehenga set which she paired with a floral design choker set
Waterfall style choker
Image Source - Shraddha Arya Instagram
The actress has gone for the retro look with a pink kurta set paired with a kundan necklace
Retro look
Video Source - Shraddha Arya Instagram
The Kundali Bhagya actress has worn a red sharara and paired it with a high neck choker
High neck jewellery
Image Source - Shraddha Arya Instagram
The actress has worn a designer stone work set along with a dark blue lehanga
Intricate design necklace
Image Source - Shraddha Arya Instagram
The actress looks mesmerizing in a peach color lehenga paired with an intricate choker set having peach pearls
Pastel shades
