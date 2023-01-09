Heading 3

Shraddha Arya's
statement neckpieces

JAN 9, 2023

Shraddha Arya looks like a diva in a multicolor saree and choker style golden neckpiece

Kundan work choker 

The actress had paired a shimmery silver saree with a pearl work studded choker set

Pearl choker set 

The Kundali Bhagya actress looks like a real bride in a red saree and broad choker set

Golden designer choker 

Shraddha sported a yellow lehenga set with a golden chandbali style choker set

Choker set with lehenga 

The actress looks ravishing in a floral lehenga set which she paired with a floral design choker set

Waterfall style choker 

The actress has gone for the retro look with a pink kurta set paired with a kundan necklace

Retro look 

The Kundali Bhagya actress has worn a red sharara and paired it with a high neck choker

High neck jewellery 

The actress has worn a designer stone work set along with a dark blue lehanga

Intricate design necklace 

The actress looks mesmerizing in a peach color lehenga paired with an intricate choker set having peach pearls

Pastel shades

