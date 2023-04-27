Shraddha Arya's style statement
pinkvilla
Hitarthi Shah
Fashion
APRIL 27, 2023
Image : Shraddha Arya’s Instagram
Shraddha turned heads in a snazzy white strappy dress with a thigh high slit paired with white slides
Turning heads
Image : Shraddha Arya’s Instagram
Her easy breezy look in the black polka dot dress with cut out is all things chic
Chic
Image : Shraddha Arya’s Instagram
Radiant
She looks radiant in a red lehenga with embroidered mirrors paired with jhumkas
Image : Shraddha Arya’s Instagram
Shraddha raises the hotness quotient in a black bikini fit
hotness
Image : Shraddha Arya’s Instagram
Shraddha Arya is a show stopper in this uber stylish one shouldered black outfit with a high thigh slit
Show stopper
Image : Shraddha Arya’s Instagram
She looks beautiful in the blue slip dress with a side slit, a slick high bun and gladiator heels
Blue-tiful
Image : Shraddha Arya’s Instagram
She is a vision in ivory-white gown with thigh slit dramatic sleeves by Anjalee and Arjun Kapoor paired with green earrings
Visual delight
Image : Shraddha Arya’s Instagram
Shraddha stuns in a white corset dress paired with ankle strap platform heels
White love
Image : Shraddha Arya’s Instagram
She looks sassy in a blue floral cutout dress paired with hoops and flats
Floral dreams
Image : Shraddha Arya’s Instagram
She perfectly blends the athletic and casual wear with black strapless top and pink co-ord set
Athleisure look
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.